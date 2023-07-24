Beyoncé Knowles-Carter recently ended her “Renaissance World Tour” time in Chicago, and she left an impression on one proud fan — Jill Scott.

On Sunday (July 23), the Philadelphia native attended the second night of the “BREAK MY SOUL” artist’s show at Soldier Field. Afterward, she took to social media to share her thoughts on the greatness she witnessed from a generational performer and offered a video of her attendance.

“I had to come down, OK, cool off because I just saw the ‘Renaissance [World] Tour’ tonight,” Scott began her video on Instagram. “I saw my Beyoncé. I didn’t get a chance to see Michael Jackson [because] I ain’t have no money. I didn’t get a chance to see James Brown. I didn’t get a chance to see Tina Turner. But I got a chance to see Beyoncé tonight. Oh my God, y’all. Phenomenal is an understatement. That vocal ability. The charisma. The honesty… sincerity onstage. I’m touched.”