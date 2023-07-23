Supporters of the Florida A&M (FAMU) football team are hoping a Hail Mary play will keep the players’ 2023 season from being derailed by a recent controversy. As of Friday (July 21), all program-related activities were put on ice following the release of an unauthorized video filmed in the players’ locker room.

Tallahassee-bred rapper Real Boston Richey dropped the visual for his track “Send A Blitz” two days ago. In the video, he is shown wearing an official Nike FAMU polo and, at times, a player’s helmet. Throughout the sequences, he is surrounded by his crew and some of the collegiate players, who donned FAMU gear as well. Aside from the song’s title, there is no other football reference, nor is there any mention of the HBCU in his lyrics. Instead, he raps, “Every time I pop out in the trenches/ I got a brand-new knot/ Hit the hood, before we slide them blitzes, n-word, we pass ’em.”

Quick to swipe a 👩🏾‍🦰 up out my mix my windshield wipers onnn! Shout out skeebo we shot this video in less then 24 hours 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AynY3Ki7zj — OfficialRealBoston_Richey (@OfficialRealB) July 21, 2023

The condemnation of the video was swift as the program’s head coach and the university’s president spoke out against it. “The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements,” said coach Willie Simmons in his statement.

He continued, “I am effectively suspending all football-related activities until further notice. It is a privilege to wear the Orange and Green, and as a football program, our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us. They will learn from this mishap, and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continue to make Rattler Nation proud.”

On Saturday (July 22), FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson reiterated a similar sentiment and acknowledged that school officials were looking into the matter. “This video does not represent our core values nor our commitment to ‘Excellence with Caring’ in all aspects of the university, including athletics.” Real Boston Richey has not issued a statement.

Reactions to the controversy were plentiful as people weighed in on the matter across social media. Among the hundreds of comments was one from Rick Ross. “I don’t agree. How do students know who has permits/permission?” wrote the Biggest Boss on a post circulating on Instagram. View a few more comments below.

Famu suspending all football related activities for a rap video .. when they need to figure out protesting schedules. The board of education in Florida is trying normalize that slavery was okay. — Dick Gregory Taught Me. (@mrstealyourwig1) July 22, 2023

As a Coach I’d be livid at my players too. As big as a football program that FAMU has they knew better lol Where is the respect?😭 — BriDior🦋 (@DiorBria) July 22, 2023

Famu shutting down the football program is wild but who ok’d the video — Gleeshy McRoberts (@LadiesLove_Tyme) July 23, 2023

That FAMU football rap video was A.I. made by somebody at Jax State or Bethune stop slandering my school. — Roy Wood Jr aka Snack Turner (@roywoodjr) July 22, 2023