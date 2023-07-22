A second day of jury deliberations came to a close today (July 22) in the double murder case against YNW Melly. In what his legal team can count as a temporary victory, a judge declared a mistrial as the group of Melly’s peers remained deadlocked on his involvement in the October 2018 killings of two of his childhood friends.

The 24-year-old was accused of orchestrating an alleged drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas, 19, in Miramar, Florida, reports NBC 6. The monthlong trial concluded on Thursday (July 20). On Friday (July 21), a jury comprised of five men and seven women failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Judge John Murphy ordered a recess, requiring the 12 jury members to reconvene Saturday morning. For a second time, they failed to agree on the alleged role Melly is accused of playing in the murderous scheme.

Among the evidence reviewed were Melly’s phone records, surveillance footage that placed him at a studio before the shootings, DNA found inside a Jeep Compass where the murders occurred, and the autopsy results of both men.

BREAKING: The YNW Melly double murder trial has been ruled a mistrial after the jury failed to find a unanimous decision. More details below: https://t.co/C0GGZEvYPT — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 22, 2023

YNW Bortlen, a friend of the “Murder On My Mind” rapper, is also accused of having a role in Williams and Thomas’ murders. He is being tried as an accomplice in a separate trial. Originally, if found guilty, Melly would have faced the death penalty. However, his legal team successfully had the corporal punishment removed in July 2022.

The Florida native was considered a rising star on the rap scene when he was arrested in February 2019. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the crimes. He addressed the charges in an Instagram post, where he wrote, “I am turning myself in today. I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all. A couple months ago, I lost my two brothers by violence, and now the system want[s] to find justice.” The following month, in March, he pleaded not guilty.

Despite the declaration of a mistrial, Melly is not completely off the hook yet. Broward County prosecutors may seek a new trial. His attorneys may also seek to have the charges dropped.