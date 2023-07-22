Photo: Jerritt Clark / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

A second day of jury deliberations came to a close today (July 22) in the double murder case against YNW Melly. In what his legal team can count as a temporary victory, a judge declared a mistrial as the group of Melly’s peers remained deadlocked on his involvement in the October 2018 killings of two of his childhood friends.

The 24-year-old was accused of orchestrating an alleged drive-by shooting that claimed the lives of Anthony Williams, 21, and Christopher Thomas, 19, in Miramar, Florida, reports NBC 6. The monthlong trial concluded on Thursday (July 20). On Friday (July 21), a jury comprised of five men and seven women failed to reach a unanimous verdict. Judge John Murphy ordered a recess, requiring the 12 jury members to reconvene Saturday morning. For a second time, they failed to agree on the alleged role Melly is accused of playing in the murderous scheme.

Among the evidence reviewed were Melly’s phone records, surveillance footage that placed him at a studio before the shootings, DNA found inside a Jeep Compass where the murders occurred, and the autopsy results of both men.

YNW Bortlen, a friend of the “Murder On My Mind” rapper, is also accused of having a role in Williams and Thomas’ murders. He is being tried as an accomplice in a separate trial. Originally, if found guilty, Melly would have faced the death penalty. However, his legal team successfully had the corporal punishment removed in July 2022.

The Florida native was considered a rising star on the rap scene when he was arrested in February 2019. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the crimes. He addressed the charges in an Instagram post, where he wrote, “I am turning myself in today. I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y’all. A couple months ago, I lost my two brothers by violence, and now the system want[s] to find justice.” The following month, in March, he pleaded not guilty.

Despite the declaration of a mistrial, Melly is not completely off the hook yet. Broward County prosecutors may seek a new trial. His attorneys may also seek to have the charges dropped.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
RIP
Shootings
YNW Melly

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quavo digs deep to fuel 'Rocket Power' as a tribute to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Large Professor always knew Nas was destined for greatness

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.22.2023

Drake tells fans that his next album is coming in "a couple weeks"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Listen to Nas' new album 'Magic 2'

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Travis Scott recruits Bad Bunny and The Weeknd for "K-POP"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Yasiin Bey isn't interested in doing a "Tiny Desk" performance

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Ice Spice, Drake, SZA and more make Barack Obama's annual summer playlist

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Ludacris opens his second Chicken + Beer restaurant at LAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.21.2023

New York City reaches a more than $13 million settlement with George Floyd protesters over police tactics

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

YNG Cheese, rapper and son of Gillie Da King, shot and killed in Philadelphia

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Flau'jae praises Angel Reese for teaching her how to be a good leader

By Vayda Sorel
  /  07.20.2023

Issa Rae reveals she would want Megan Thee Stallion to lay down some bars for the theme song to her life

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Stormzy and RAYE drop off "The Weekend" collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  07.20.2023

Latto buys sister Brooklyn Nikole a car for 21st birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  07.20.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quavo digs deep to fuel 'Rocket Power' as a tribute to Takeoff

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.22.2023

Large Professor always knew Nas was destined for greatness

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.22.2023

Drake tells fans that his next album is coming in "a couple weeks"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Louisville Metro Police Department hires Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel as its first full-time Black female chief

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

Listen to Nas' new album 'Magic 2'

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Travis Scott recruits Bad Bunny and The Weeknd for "K-POP"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Yasiin Bey isn't interested in doing a "Tiny Desk" performance

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Ice Spice, Drake, SZA and more make Barack Obama's annual summer playlist

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Ludacris opens his second Chicken + Beer restaurant at LAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.21.2023

New York City reaches a more than $13 million settlement with George Floyd protesters over police tactics

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.21.2023

YNG Cheese, rapper and son of Gillie Da King, shot and killed in Philadelphia

By Jon Powell
  /  07.21.2023

Flau'jae praises Angel Reese for teaching her how to be a good leader

By Vayda Sorel
  /  07.20.2023

Issa Rae reveals she would want Megan Thee Stallion to lay down some bars for the theme song to her life

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.20.2023

Stormzy and RAYE drop off "The Weekend" collaboration

By Jon Powell
  /  07.20.2023

Latto buys sister Brooklyn Nikole a car for 21st birthday

By Jon Powell
  /  07.20.2023
View More

Trending
News

Dr. Dre says he can't take credit for Kendrick Lamar's success: "He’s done everything himself"

“The only thing I can take credit for is opening the door for him because he’s done everything himself,” Dr. Dre said.

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.17.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2

The musical collective paid homage to iconic Black artists by reimagining beloved R&B classics.
By J'Na Jefferson
  /  06.12.2023
Interest

Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2

The Xfinity-sponsored performance series brought the talent together in celebration of Black Music Month.
By Kwasi Boadi
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'

For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2023
The Link Up

Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'

“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”

By REVOLT
  /  06.12.2023
Interviews

Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration

REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.

By Jon Powell
  /  06.29.2023
Interviews

Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving

In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!

By Joyce Philippe
  /  06.02.2023
Interest

The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats

Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  06.14.2023
Interest

Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women

For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.16.2023
Interviews

Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are

Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.21.2023
Interviews

Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry

“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.” 

By Shanique Yates
  /  06.27.2023
Interviews

Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us

“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.

By Ty Cole
  /  06.22.2023
Web3

Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark

In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.

By Ashley France
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!

By Terzel Ron
  /  06.12.2023
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports

Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!

By Nasheena Quick
  /  06.14.2023
Web3

Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever

NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!

By Ashley France
  /  06.23.2023
Interviews

Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity

In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.09.2023
Interviews

Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"

“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!

By Ty Cole
  /  06.02.2023
Interest

A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day

For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.

By Isha Thorpe
  /  06.16.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards

If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.

By Legendary Lade
  /  06.26.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes