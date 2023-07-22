A sigh of relief has been let out now that fans have been reassured that Jamie Foxx really is on the mend from a serious health setback. Across social media, a flood of messages can be viewed less than 24 hours after the A-list actor shared his first video update, where he spoke directly to his supporters about his recovery.
The Friday (July 21) update, which marked his first time speaking on camera since the April health complication, amassed more than 1 million likes and nearly as many comments. The They Cloned Tyrone star made certain to give a special shoutout to his daughter Corinne Foxx and his sister Deidra Dixon for maintaining his privacy throughout the months despite growing speculation about his ailment. “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they keep it airtight; they didn’t let nothing out. They protected me,” Jamie said.
Fans who had been anticipating hearing directly from Jamie expressed joy as they found consolation in his latest health update. Several comments included remarks about prayers for healing being answered, and others simply sent love to the beloved talent. Some of the reactions can be seen below.
I’m glad Jamie Foxx finally came out and spoke
We was worried
We love u @iamjamiefoxx
— DMV SlizzyGang (@dmv_slizzyg43) July 22, 2023
So relieved to see Jamie Foxx on the mend from what he described was a traumatically terrifying experience that I wouldn’t wish upon my worst enemy. I love to see people I respect, smile and bring joy. It’s up to him to share details when he’s ready. May God continue to bless him pic.twitter.com/brGCcBYAwr
— It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) July 22, 2023
Jamie Foxx , I am so glad you posted that video. I was so worried about you and nobody would give us any real answers about your “true” condition. I understand now and I pray for you every step of the way; as you find your way “all the way back!!”❤️❤️🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Edwonda White (@EdwondasWorld) July 22, 2023
More than a few people also applauded Corinne and Dixon for respecting the Grammy Award winner’s privacy when much of the public pushed for details about his hospitalization and condition.
Jamie Foxx said his family kept the information regarding his medical emergency tight like they were supposed to.
…the way folks were accusing Corrine of lying about her own father was wild.
People really are entitled to privacy—no matter how much you “prayed” for them.
— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) July 22, 2023
I am so happy about this. And I’m so glad he could trust his family to hold him and keep the world at bay.
Continually pulling and praying for Jamie Foxx on this journey! https://t.co/1wQM3TKLme
— yung auntie (she/her). (@MsPackyetti) July 22, 2023
Thinking of Jamie Foxx and his family because I completely understand not sharing details or anything in the midst of a major health scare. I think it’s very unfair to expect people who are worried for their loved one’s life to also have to tell people publicly what is happening
— Latisha (@LatishaCarr) July 22, 2023
As previously reported by REVOLT, Corinne, 29, broke the news of his medical emergency in April. In May, she also hit back at reports that the family was preparing for the worst. It was then that she revealed he had been out of the hospital for weeks. Additional details about his recovery were made public when it was disclosed that he was undergoing rehabilitation at a Chicago facility.
Jamie also used his first address to fans to clear the air surrounding claims that he was blind, possibly paralyzed, and even replaced with a clone. He jokingly reassured people that he has full mobility of his limbs and that conspiracies of a lab-made version of him were not real.
Social media is like the only place people can get these wild conspiracy theories off. If someone was telling people in real life that Jamie Foxx was a clone the people would look at them like their stupid https://t.co/0KxIpy38JZ
— The Can Man (@Cams_Turn) July 22, 2023
