As of late, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has had her hands in numerous ventures, including a tour, music, hair care, and fashion. Now, the entertainment mogul is returning to the perfume industry.

On Wednesday (July 19), Beyoncé announced the untitled “Eau De Parfum” fragrance, her first perfume line in nearly 10 years. While some details are still unknown, the Houston native did share a few notes about the upcoming scented line on her official site. The “CUFF IT” singer revealed that the bottle is valued at a $160 retail price. It will be available in the United States and Canada as a Beyonce.com exclusive. And shipments for the fragrance will begin in November and are expected to include a “special gift” with each purchase while quantities last.

Per the Grammy Award winner‘s website, Beyoncé crafted and designed the bottle created in France. The perfume’s top notes include clementine and golden honey, with base notes of Namibian myrrh, golden amber, and heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac. Before her upcoming fragrance, the “Formation” songstress released Rise in 2014, Pulse in 2011, and Heat in 2010.

Although, perfume isn’t the first venture that Beyoncé has announced this year. In May, the 41-year-old, known for her versatile hairstyles, revealed plans to release a possible hair care project. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?” the “BREAK MY SOUL” singer asked in her Instagram post. “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”