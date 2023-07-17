On Sunday (June 16), DJ Kay Slay‘s brother, Kwame Grayson, took to Facebook to announce that the late hip hop legend will soon be honored with a street of his own. On Aug. 13, a naming ceremony will take place at East 105th Street and 1st Avenue and will be hosted by Papoose, Jarrod “General” Whitaker, and Ladi Kutz. 50 Cent, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Fat Joe, and more are listed as special invited guests. “The first from East River Projects to have an avenue named after him. Monumental,” Kwame stated.

Kay Slay — whose real name was Keith Grayson — transitioned in April 2022 at the age of 55. As previously reported by REVOLT, the self-proclaimed Drama King died following a long battle with COVID-19, which landed him under medical care months prior. At the time, Kwame gave some insight into his private sibling’s hospital stint. “He didn’t tell anybody in the hospital who he was, and we was kinda getting average treatment,” he revealed. “When they found out who he was, that’s when everybody stepped up treatment.”