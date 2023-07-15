JT is done playing it small, and instead, she is ready for the world to get to know her. Earlier this week, she dropped her new single, “No Bars,” her first since releasing 2019’s “JT First Day Out.” As one-half of popular rap duo City Girls, the 30-year-old emcee has heard people say a lot about her, but she has seldomly addressed any of the hearsay.

“No Bars” puts an end to that era of silence. In a new Instagram post, JT explained the backstory behind the track’s inspiration. “‘No Bars’ is a freestyle I made in the studio when I was having one of those days. At the time, like most of the time, [people] were doubting me and questioning why I wasn’t as visual and vocal as others [without] knowing me personally,” she wrote in one of the five slides, which also featured photos of her.

She continued, “I’d read the craziest things about myself and would want to scream, but instead, I went to the studio and popped my s**t. I know most of y’all heard it, but for those who haven’t, I hope this freestyle finds you in a great place and is a start of the respect I deserve in music! No more hiding my love for music. I love music! I love my voice! I love poppin’ my s**t. It’s only me vs. anxiety.”

On the track, she raps, “I’m lowkey, b**ches f**k with my anxiety/ I’m prayed up, and I’m waitin’ on my rivalry/ I’m the hype, nah, y’all ain’t gotta hype me/ I’m that b**ch, give a f**k who don’t like me/ It’s grind time, no flossin’ (Let’s get it).”

As previously reported by REVOLT, JT recently launched the No Bars Reform initiative in support of her new record and as a means of giving back. The mission is to help incarcerated women as they rehabilitate and transition back into life by connecting them with therapy, housing, substance abuse, and employment resources.