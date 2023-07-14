Missy Elliott is a force in the music industry who continues to shine a light on artists from the past, present, and future.

On Thursday (July 13), Elliott highlighted New York native Tweet and her musical gifts. In 2002, the two artists joined forces on Tweet’s hit single “Oops (Oh My),” one of their many collaborations. The R&B singer featured the track on her debut album, Southern Hummingbird.

“We do not talk about Tweet harmonies enough!” Elliott wrote above a video of Tweet singing. “She birthed a vocal sound that should NOT go unnoticed. [Tweet] comes from a family of gospel quartet singers. That’s why her vocals in the R&B world vibe felt DIFFERENT. It was a gospel raw yet sultry feel! And her PEN GAME.” Shortly after, a fan commented on Tweet’s guitar playing being underrated. The 52-year-old producer retweeted their post and responded, “[Tweet] held her guitar like that because she taught herself how to play. And on her lap that allowed her to see the strings to strum.”