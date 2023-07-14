While speaking with REVOLT, pharmacist and wellness coach Dr. Robin Barrett disclosed the importance of shifting your mindset about physical fitness and the significance of Black doctors being seen.
July is observed as National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, which, per the CDC, aims to bring more attention to “the challenges that affect the mental health of racial and ethnic minority groups.” For African Americans, the impact of trauma and hardships most endure due to systemic oppression plays a significant role in mental health issues some face in adulthood. Earlier this year, a new study released by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics revealed that African American adults are more likely than white and Hispanic Americans to visit the emergency room for mental health concerns in a variety of categories. This means on average, 97 out of 1,000 Black people — double the national average — are seeking help for mental illnesses.
One key to boosting brain wellness is physical activity, which improves function and decreases potential health issues, according to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. Some of the benefits of working out are refined cognitive thinking skills, better quality of life, a reduction in depression and anxiety, and enhanced sleeping efficiency.
Dr. Barrett recently spoke at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans. As a guest speaker for the ESSENCE Health Hub, a branch of the magazine’s ESSENCE Wellness House program, she discussed vital tools that can help with weight loss at any stage in your fitness journey. In addition, she sat down with REVOLT to share her thoughts on one of the main things holding people back — the fear of starting the process.
“I think it’s really important that we focus on mindset, especially when it comes to the fitness mindset,” the Nike ambassador told REVOLT.
“A lot of us are intimidated… We’re not encouraged, we’re not motivated… when we realize it’s really about discipline and having a plan. That’s the only thing — we don’t know what to do. Once we know what to do, we have mental clarity. So, I think this month, we need to practice really setting out that plan and really pushing for success,” she added.
“The Dose Show” podcast host also shed light on the positive effects music has on people during a workout from the perspective of a personal trainer. Dr. Barrett hinted that songs can not only help restore someone but be a great source of encouragement to complete a workout.
“I think music is a really good therapy method, especially when you couple a playlist with physical activity in the gym,” the Syracuse University graduate said. “I think hip hop is a big thing in the gym because that [genre] motivates and pushes you to do your workout, so that’s why I incorporate it every single day. I really love music!”
In the spirit of inspiration, to model what a healthy lifestyle consists of, the recognized wellness influencer is intentional about how she uses her social media platforms. Dr. Barrett values words being backed up by actions and takes pride in being honest with her fan base. The content she creates to share with her followers includes workout demonstrations, tips and best practices, nutritional education, fitness products, and more.
“Right now, I feel we’re in a great groove. With Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, a lot of us are starting to talk about mental health in the Black community, which is super important,” she said. “I love kind of being a pioneer in that and leading by example. I prioritize self-care, self-love and doing certain practices each and every day that get you one percent better.”
Furthermore, with people being more open about their struggles with mental health, Dr. Barrett believes Black medical professionals, therapists, nutritionists and other wellness experts need bigger platforms to further educate the African American community. When resourceful information reaches the masses, it can transform negative lifestyle practices and lower the number of mental illness cases among people of color.
“I think it’s an honor and a privilege [to be speaking at ESSENCE Fest] because we don’t take up space. Black doctors don’t take up space in this entertainment world, but we need to be seen there as well. We have to be able to show up and take up space. It’s what we need to do,” she expressed passionately.
Dr. Robin Barrett continued, “With a greater platform comes more [adversaries], so I think what we should be doing now is being fearless, confident, telling our stories and pushing our narratives, so we control the narrative.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Suicide is the new epidemic plaguing Black youth
Trending
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video
The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.