“I think music is a really good therapy method, especially when you couple a playlist with physical activity in the gym,” the Syracuse University graduate said. “I think hip hop is a big thing in the gym because that [genre] motivates and pushes you to do your workout, so that’s why I incorporate it every single day. I really love music!”

In the spirit of inspiration, to model what a healthy lifestyle consists of, the recognized wellness influencer is intentional about how she uses her social media platforms. Dr. Barrett values words being backed up by actions and takes pride in being honest with her fan base. The content she creates to share with her followers includes workout demonstrations, tips and best practices, nutritional education, fitness products, and more.

“Right now, I feel we’re in a great groove. With Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, a lot of us are starting to talk about mental health in the Black community, which is super important,” she said. “I love kind of being a pioneer in that and leading by example. I prioritize self-care, self-love and doing certain practices each and every day that get you one percent better.”

Furthermore, with people being more open about their struggles with mental health, Dr. Barrett believes Black medical professionals, therapists, nutritionists and other wellness experts need bigger platforms to further educate the African American community. When resourceful information reaches the masses, it can transform negative lifestyle practices and lower the number of mental illness cases among people of color.

“I think it’s an honor and a privilege [to be speaking at ESSENCE Fest] because we don’t take up space. Black doctors don’t take up space in this entertainment world, but we need to be seen there as well. We have to be able to show up and take up space. It’s what we need to do,” she expressed passionately.

Dr. Robin Barrett continued, “With a greater platform comes more [adversaries], so I think what we should be doing now is being fearless, confident, telling our stories and pushing our narratives, so we control the narrative.”