Today (July 13), Gabby Douglas took to Instagram to announce her return to gymnastics in 2024. “As you all know, I stepped back from the socials, and in that time, I did a lot of journaling, reflecting, soul searching, and found myself back where it all began,” she said. “It’s so easy to suppress and run away from facing darkness and fears. For many years, I’ve had an ache in my heart, but I didn’t want to keep carrying anger, pain, sadness, or regret, and through my tears and hurt, I’ve found peace.”

She continued, “I wanted to find the joy again for the sport that I absolutely love doing. I know I have a huge task ahead of me, and I am beyond grateful and excited to get back out on the floor. [I’m] even more grateful for all of your support and love. It truly means so much, there’s so much to be said, but for now, let’s do this.”