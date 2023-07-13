Last night (July 12), LeBron James was among the many honorees at the 2023 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The Lakers star’s wife, Savannah James, and their three kids, Bronny James, 18, Bryce James, 16, and Zhuri James, 8, joined each other on stage to present him with the Best Record-Breaking Performance Award at the ceremony in Dolby Theatre. “As ESPN honors LeBron for breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record, I decided, I wanted to tell you what I think — I think LeBron James is the baddest mother…,” Savannah said during her speech, before Zhuri stopped her.

“Mom,” she quickly said while tapping her mother’s arm. The 8-year-old also shook her head, stopping Savannah from cursing in front of the star-studded audience. “That’s on me, my bad,” the 36-year-old said as the interaction garnered laughter from the crowd. She then continued her speech, raving about her husband, “I think LeBron is the baddest to ever set foot on a basketball court. Nobody works harder. Nobody cares more. And nobody has done more for the game of basketball than LeBron James.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, earlier this year, LeBron broke the record for most points scored in any NBA career. He accomplished that with a 2-point shot in the final seconds of the third quarter during the Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 7. After the game that night, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar handed the 38-year-old the ball as a ceremonial passing of the torch. Abdul-Jabbar’s record was untouched for decades, but LeBron was able to get it done during his 20th season in the NBA.