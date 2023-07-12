Veteran actress Raven-Symoné becomes the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on the use of Ozempic for weight loss in Hollywood.

On Tuesday (July 11), “E! News” shared its interview with the Disney star, who opened up about how the popularity of the Type 2 diabetes medication affects individuals like herself. “I have pre-diabetes and diabetes in my family,” the 37-year-old said. “If I’m not careful with my intake of types of foods, I am more susceptible to getting diabetes.”

The Atlanta native explained the severity in understanding what the drug was created for. “So, I think it’s very important we understand certain medications are made for certain people and to not take that away just for glamazon purposes,” Raven-Symoné continued. “However, for those who need it, I know people that are on it as well, and they need it, and it definitely helps to regulate hormones.”