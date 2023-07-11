With an uphill battle for success and a high risk of failure, owning a business can be daunting. For Black women entrepreneurs, persistent barriers to funding, education and equity make the experience much more complex, and they often do not have access to working capital and programs that could accelerate them to immense success. Despite being the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the United States, Black women business owners are less likely to get access to financial backing, mentors and exposure.
As part of their ongoing commitment to the Black community, The PepsiCo Foundation partnered with Dorito’s Solid Black initiative to welcome the 2023 Black Changemakers. This life-changing program awards 16 Black community leaders a grant, leadership training and other resources to help propel their organizations to the next level. The chosen nonprofits tackle unique issues and disparities in their communities, such as education, nutrition, and professional development.
During Mary J. Blige’s second annual Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, PepsiCo hosted a panel to discuss breaking through barriers, authenticity in business and the lessons learned during the panelists’ journeys to transform their companies and communities.
Mimi Johnson, founder and owner of cruelty-free, vegan makeup brand The Glamatory, invites change and growth into her life, which has paid off big time. The beauty CEO went from IT professional to successful makeup artist with a bustling brick-and-mortar location until COVID-19 put a stop to her thriving business. “When 2020 hit, I couldn’t do makeup, and that was my income… I was at a roadblock,” Mimi shared. It was perfect timing when Mimi was chosen as part of the 2020 program — the support she received (and continues to receive) from PepsiCo helped get her on solid ground and opened doors for her brand. All she needed was the opportunity; the glam CEO took it from there.
The power of opportunity is something Jessica Johnson understands better than most. Part of this year’s Changemaker class, Jessica is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy. The nonprofit organization has one goal: Bridge the gap in college funding for Black students. After the Howard alum won $200,000 in scholarships for her undergraduate degree, she realized that underprivileged, first-generation college students were at a disadvantage when it came to paying for higher learning. Black college students are already at an economic disadvantage with many graduating with thousands of dollars in student loan debt.
Both women were able to create success on their own based solely on their tenacity and willingness. Having PepsiCo make an investment and provide support not only makes a huge difference for underserved entrepreneurs; it also underscores the company’s dedication to both being a part of the conversation and driving actual change. Marlowe Williams is proud to work for a company that invests time, money and support in Black leaders. Williams, a senior brand manager who leads the development of global ad campaigns, said their core values align with how she works and what she wants to represent. She shared, “At PepsiCo, one of our values is ‘Voice opinions fearlessly.’”
Fearlessness was one of the major themes during the “Dare To Be You” panel, where all three women candidly discussed the wisdom and lessons that got them where they are. For Jessica, her unwavering commitment to her vision makes the difference, and she doesn’t let naysayers stop her mission. She said, “I’ll never back down from my vision for people who don’t get it.” The HBCU grad’s idea, launched from her dorm room, has blossomed into programs, a collaboration with the Black College Expo and most importantly, a pathway for students who otherwise may not be able to attend college.
Likewise, Doritos executive Williams said the idea for Changemakers blossomed from the civil unrest of 2020 into something that changes people’s lives. Though the larger Solid Black initiative started reactively in response to calls for action stemming from the murder of George Floyd, the company continued to build on its initial promise, creating a program that includes mentoring, leadership training, grants and ongoing opportunities. She said, “Since [launching Doritos’ Solid Black], I am proud of and inspired by the way we have developed the program to make even more impact.”
The 16 Changemakers will feel that impact in their communities and organizations. PepsiCo’s work proves that Black businesses can and do thrive when provided resources, opportunity and community.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
JT announces "No Bars" single on social media
Lil Tjay unveils official trailer for '222' album
Trending
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones collaborates with Black musicians you need to know for "The Link Up" season 2
Coco Jones joins forces with rising Black stars to cover "Real Love" | 'The Link Up'
For this episode of “The Link Up,” Coco Jones delivers a modern twist on an R&B classic with her cover of “Real Love.” Powered by Xfinity. Watch!
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Angel Reese on her critics: "If you're not getting hate, you're not doing something right"
“People will always have something to say… They can’t change anything I do or my perspective of things… I’m going to stand on what I say… That’s just how I move,” Angel Reese tells REVOLT. Read up!
Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu are excited to embrace freedom and good vibes as duo ChopLife SoundSystem
In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT caught up with Mr. Eazi and DJ Edu to discuss their new project, its focus on the Amapiano genre, Afrobeats, and much more. Read the exclusive below!
The distinct difference between Afrobeat and Afrobeats
Most people confuse Afrobeat and Afrobeats. Read up as 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, and Ivie Ani give their exclusive insight on the topic. Happy Black Music Month!
Breland wants to break down barriers in country music while being true to his artistry
“There’s been a ton of collabs between the R&B and the hip hop world..” said Breland. “I think if we’re able to do that within country music with more traditionally perceived, you know, Black genres, I don’t see why it would be any different because the ancestry of these genres is all the same.”
Hosts of "#CareFreeBlackGirl" urge Black women to live authentically and keep evolving
In this exclusive, REVOLT speaks to “#CareFreeBlackGirl” hosts DJ Candy Raine, Rebellious Kiana, Nika, and Shay about their platform, highly anticipated events, and what it means to be 100 percent yourself. Read up!
Taylor Rooks is raising the standard in sports journalism as a master of authenticity
In this exclusive interview, Taylor Rooks chats about women taking up space in male-dominated industries, Angel Reese standing her ground, and the meaning of success. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 19 best dressed celebs at the 2023 BET Awards
If there’s one thing you can count on at the BET Awards, it’s head-turning looks.
A letter to those whose dads are no longer here in the physical form for Father’s Day
For those whose dads are no longer physically here, Father’s Day weekend is going to be tough. But, I’m writing this letter to let you know you are not alone.
Big Freedia: If you're an ally to the Queer community, fight for us
“Keep on helping us break barriers and fight for our rights,” the Queen of Bounce said in this Pride Month and Black Music Month exclusive.
Halftime Report | The undeniable alliance between hip hop and sports
Moving from the booth to the field or arena is not a small feat. Still, some have actually traded in the studio for a Spalding basketball. Read our latest “Halftime Report” on the link between hip hop and sports. Happy Black Music Month!
Doug E. Fresh has some shocking surprises in store for ESSENCE Festival’s hip hop 50 celebration
REVOLT caught up with legend Doug E. Fresh before he celebrates hip hop’s 50th anniversary at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. The innovator opened up about the event, building with Slick Rick, and much more in this Black Music Month exclusive.
Web3 | NFT tickets will change the way we experience music festivals forever
NFT tickets allow us to memorialize music festivals as a staple in history with a digital asset that will last for a lifetime. Read up!
Tina Turner was more than the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, she was the blueprint for Black women
For Black History Month and beyond, we honor Tina Turner, our shining star who never allowed the ways of the world to dim her light.
Sean Paul: Dancehall and reggae are a part of Jamaica's DNA and a way to show the world who we are
Sean Paul spoke about his love for dancehall and reggae, friendship with Beenie Man and much more. Check out the Black Music Month exclusive below!
Web3 | Black musicians who are changing the game and making their mark
In honor of Black Music Month, we take a look at artists who are contributing to and shaping Web3. Check them out below.
Convicted pedophile facing assault and hate crime charges from viral road rage video
The California Highway Patrol identified the white man who repeatedly yelled “n**ger” as Tracy Robert Blackwell.