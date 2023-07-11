With an uphill battle for success and a high risk of failure, owning a business can be daunting. For Black women entrepreneurs, persistent barriers to funding, education and equity make the experience much more complex, and they often do not have access to working capital and programs that could accelerate them to immense success. Despite being the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the United States, Black women business owners are less likely to get access to financial backing, mentors and exposure.

As part of their ongoing commitment to the Black community, The PepsiCo Foundation partnered with Dorito’s Solid Black initiative to welcome the 2023 Black Changemakers. This life-changing program awards 16 Black community leaders a grant, leadership training and other resources to help propel their organizations to the next level. The chosen nonprofits tackle unique issues and disparities in their communities, such as education, nutrition, and professional development.

During Mary J. Blige’s second annual Strength of a Woman Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, PepsiCo hosted a panel to discuss breaking through barriers, authenticity in business and the lessons learned during the panelists’ journeys to transform their companies and communities.

Mimi Johnson, founder and owner of cruelty-free, vegan makeup brand The Glamatory, invites change and growth into her life, which has paid off big time. The beauty CEO went from IT professional to successful makeup artist with a bustling brick-and-mortar location until COVID-19 put a stop to her thriving business. “When 2020 hit, I couldn’t do makeup, and that was my income… I was at a roadblock,” Mimi shared. It was perfect timing when Mimi was chosen as part of the 2020 program — the support she received (and continues to receive) from PepsiCo helped get her on solid ground and opened doors for her brand. All she needed was the opportunity; the glam CEO took it from there.

The power of opportunity is something Jessica Johnson understands better than most. Part of this year’s Changemaker class, Jessica is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy. The nonprofit organization has one goal: Bridge the gap in college funding for Black students. After the Howard alum won $200,000 in scholarships for her undergraduate degree, she realized that underprivileged, first-generation college students were at a disadvantage when it came to paying for higher learning. Black college students are already at an economic disadvantage with many graduating with thousands of dollars in student loan debt.

Both women were able to create success on their own based solely on their tenacity and willingness. Having PepsiCo make an investment and provide support not only makes a huge difference for underserved entrepreneurs; it also underscores the company’s dedication to both being a part of the conversation and driving actual change. Marlowe Williams is proud to work for a company that invests time, money and support in Black leaders. Williams, a senior brand manager who leads the development of global ad campaigns, said their core values align with how she works and what she wants to represent. She shared, “At PepsiCo, one of our values is ‘Voice opinions fearlessly.’”

Fearlessness was one of the major themes during the “Dare To Be You” panel, where all three women candidly discussed the wisdom and lessons that got them where they are. For Jessica, her unwavering commitment to her vision makes the difference, and she doesn’t let naysayers stop her mission. She said, “I’ll never back down from my vision for people who don’t get it.” The HBCU grad’s idea, launched from her dorm room, has blossomed into programs, a collaboration with the Black College Expo and most importantly, a pathway for students who otherwise may not be able to attend college.

Likewise, Doritos executive Williams said the idea for Changemakers blossomed from the civil unrest of 2020 into something that changes people’s lives. Though the larger Solid Black initiative started reactively in response to calls for action stemming from the murder of George Floyd, the company continued to build on its initial promise, creating a program that includes mentoring, leadership training, grants and ongoing opportunities. She said, “Since [launching Doritos’ Solid Black], I am proud of and inspired by the way we have developed the program to make even more impact.”

The 16 Changemakers will feel that impact in their communities and organizations. PepsiCo’s work proves that Black businesses can and do thrive when provided resources, opportunity and community.