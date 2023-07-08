Will Smith is ready to become a grandfather, or at the very least, he finds the idea comical. The Hollywood star wished his youngest son, Jaden Smith, a happy 25th birthday today (July 8) in a funny yet heartfelt post.

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25! When I was 25, I had a 2-year-old… I’m just sayin’… What’s up? What you doin’ over there?” joked the King Richard actor. He continued to note that the black-and-white photo of him resting his arm on Jaden’s shoulder is one of his favorites of them together.

“Will wants grandkids. People wait till 40 to have kids now,” remarked one fan who commented on the Instagram post. A second person wrote, “He said give me a grandchild now! Lol.” Will’s joke about grandkids seemed a little too familiar for one follower, who commented, “Parents are all the same, I swear.”

The Academy Award-winning actor welcomed his first child, a son named Trey Smith, in 1992 with his then-wife, Sheree Zampino. The couple divorced in 1995. As fans are fully aware, he went on to marry Jada Pinkett Smith five years later. Together, he and Jada are parents to Jaden and their daughter, Willow.

Last month, the “Icon” rapper made headlines when he revealed that his mother introduced herbal medicine, more specifically psychedelics, to their family. He made the disclosure during his June 23 appearance at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Colorado. “It was just her for a really, really long time, and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways,” he claimed.

A week later, Jada announced her forthcoming memoir, “Worthy,” which will detail her personal journey of self-worth and self-love. In an interview with People, she also said the book will set the record straight about a lot of false narratives about her life. From the infamous 2022 Oscars slap to her son’s recent admission, she told the publication that “it all gets answered in the book.” The book is due to hit shelves later this year, on Oct. 17.