Kevin Hart and Mike Epps are bringing laughter back to BET in a major way with the revival of the network’s comedy showcase, “ComicView.” Live episodes of the series are being filmed in Las Vegas this weekend as part of Hart’s 44th birthday bash.

The Die Hart star’s birthday is July 6. A few updates to Hart’s Instagram Story showed that he has already kicked off the fun with family, friends, and the likes of celebrities like Ludacris by his side. Variety broke the news about the comedian’s latest venture with BET, whom he previously partnered with for his hit ensemble show, “The Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

“I’m thrilled to partner with BET for the return of ‘Comic View’ as part of Hartbeat Weekend, making this can’t-miss celebration of comedy, music, and culture,” said the comedy juggernaut in a statement released on Friday (July 7). He continued, “Having hosted ‘ComicView’ in the past, I understand firsthand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage, and I’m excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas.”

According to the outlet, Epps is at the helm of hosting duties. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Hart and BET executives Tiffany Williams and Angela Aguilera. The four-day lineup includes sets performed by familiar faces such as DC Young Fly, T.I., Tommy Davidson, Tacarra Williams, Tony T. Roberts, and Bresha Webb. Hitting the stage in Vegas will reportedly mark the “Big S**t Poppin’ (Do It)” rapper’s first televised stand-up appearance since the launch of his comedy career in 2022. Air dates for the episodes are forthcoming.

“ComicView” debuted in 1992 and enjoyed a successful run through 2008. It came back for a short stint with all new episodes in 2014. Aside from Hart, other hosts included D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer, Bruce Bruce, Rickey Smiley, and Sommore.