Photo: Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.08.2023

Keke Palmer is laughing all the way to the bank as she capitalizes on being a mother. In fact, she may have one of the most epically timed merch drops of the year after announcing new additions to her online store.

In a Friday (July 7) tweet, she wrote, “One thing is certain, and one thing is true: I’M A MOTHA, through and through! ‘I’M A MOTHA’ and ‘[I’m] Stevie to the bulls**t’ shirts available NOW!” The first-time mom went on to gush about feeling limitless and capable of doing any and everything she sets her mind to since giving birth. “To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good, I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” continued the post.

Palmer, 29, and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis Andrellton Jackson, together in February. Their pregnancy was first revealed in December when the KeyTV founder unveiled her growing belly as she hosted “Saturday Night Live.” The fitness instructor has faced a storm of backlash after he publicly mom-shamed his girlfriend of two years. “It’s the outfit tho…you a mom,” wrote Darius after a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher at his Las Vegas residency surfaced. In the clip, she donned a thong bodysuit covered by a sheer overlay.

As previously reported by REVOLT, fans and Black Twitter were swift in coming to Palmer’s defense, with many condemning Darius for not saving his commentary for a private conversation. Before he temporarily deactivated his social media accounts, he doubled down on his stance. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he tweeted.

While the rising Hollywood star has not directly addressed the ongoing controversy, more than a few people believe her merch drop is not a coincidence. In true Keke Palmer fashion, she is definitely getting the last laugh out of the situation and collecting her coins.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Keke Palmer

Will Smith wishes Jaden a happy birthday while jokingly hinting that he wants grandkids

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.08.2023

Fans think Keke Palmer acting up in a new dance video is a response to her boyfriend Darius Jackson

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.08.2023

Kevin Hart and Mike Epps revive BET's "ComicView" with the help of T.I. and others

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.08.2023

Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart are "overwhelmed with love" after welcoming a perfect baby boy

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.08.2023

"The Wire" co-creator asks a Manhattan judge to show mercy for a man charged in the death of Michael K. Williams

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.07.2023

Cam'ron and MaSe announce expansion of Come And Talk 2 Me network with two new shows

By Jon Powell
  /  07.06.2023

'Bob Marley: One Love' teaser trailer gives viewers a brief insight into the life and legacy of a reggae icon

By Cierra Jones
  /  07.06.2023

Black Twitter defends Keke Palmer over her boyfriend's outfit-shaming comments

By Oumou Fofana
  /  07.06.2023

“Insecure” fans celebrate Netflix landing the series: “The entire world is gonna have a shift”

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.04.2023

Keith Powers says “seeing other people get married and have kids is very inspiring”

By Angel Saunders
  /  07.03.2023

Yara Shahidi, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, and Zoë Kravitz are fans' top picks to reboot "Girlfriends"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.02.2023

Vivica A. Fox attributes 'Independence Day: Resurgence' box office fumble to Will Smith's absence

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.02.2023

Rickey Smiley alleges racial discrimination in video of Uber driver refusing him service

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Tyler Perry pledges his support to 93-year-old woman's legal battle to retain her Hilton Head home

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.01.2023
View More

