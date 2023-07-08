Keke Palmer is laughing all the way to the bank as she capitalizes on being a mother. In fact, she may have one of the most epically timed merch drops of the year after announcing new additions to her online store.
In a Friday (July 7) tweet, she wrote, “One thing is certain, and one thing is true: I’M A MOTHA, through and through! ‘I’M A MOTHA’ and ‘[I’m] Stevie to the bulls**t’ shirts available NOW!” The first-time mom went on to gush about feeling limitless and capable of doing any and everything she sets her mind to since giving birth. “To all my moms out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good, I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” continued the post.
One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍
“IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts available NOW! https://t.co/GodvoXoTSG
To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my… pic.twitter.com/kzzbjO2LhI
— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 8, 2023
Palmer, 29, and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, welcomed their first child, a son named Leodis Andrellton Jackson, together in February. Their pregnancy was first revealed in December when the KeyTV founder unveiled her growing belly as she hosted “Saturday Night Live.” The fitness instructor has faced a storm of backlash after he publicly mom-shamed his girlfriend of two years. “It’s the outfit tho…you a mom,” wrote Darius after a video of Palmer being serenaded by Usher at his Las Vegas residency surfaced. In the clip, she donned a thong bodysuit covered by a sheer overlay.
As previously reported by REVOLT, fans and Black Twitter were swift in coming to Palmer’s defense, with many condemning Darius for not saving his commentary for a private conversation. Before he temporarily deactivated his social media accounts, he doubled down on his stance. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case,” he tweeted.
While the rising Hollywood star has not directly addressed the ongoing controversy, more than a few people believe her merch drop is not a coincidence. In true Keke Palmer fashion, she is definitely getting the last laugh out of the situation and collecting her coins.
