While many nationwide know three-time Grammy Award winner Ne-Yo as a talented singer, he’s letting it be known that music isn’t his top love.

The Arkansas-born songwriter took to social media to speak on his admiration for his seven children. Opening up about his kids, the “Because of You” performer wrote, “I’m a father before I’m anything else. Not money, not fame, not even the love of the craft. I do this for them. They are my reason, I’m nowhere near perfect, and that’s OK. My kids love me. And I’d die, kill, steal, whatever to make sure they never need for anything. The best thing I’ve ever done. I love my tribe! I love my squad! And I will for all of this life and the next… and the next!”