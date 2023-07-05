It’s been four years since Chance The Rapper liberated his debut LP, The Big Day, a 22-track body of work with additional features from John Legend, Smino, DaBaby, Ari Lennox, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Nicki Minaj, and more. Since then, he’s provided listeners with loose drops on social media and appeared on notable cuts by the likes of Trippie Redd, G Herbo, and Brandy.
In 2022, Chance announced his next album, titled Star Line Gallery, and treated fans to singles from the long-awaited effort, including “The Heart & The Tongue,” “Child of God,” and “The Highs & The Lows” with Joey BADA$$. Earlier today (July 5), the Chicago talent decided to add to that with a song snippet on Instagram. Over soulful production, he can be heard rapping about the troubled youth, fatherhood, and overcoming the odds.
“We was bad kids, we was bad adults, you ever took that dad drive for a pack of smokes? Every cave ain’t gon’ have a rope, so if you have to choke, you gon’ have to do like Batman when his back was broke, you gon’ have to pull yourself up out that rabbit hole, you don’t wan’ be out here playin’ tadpole, whack-a-mole, that’s how these kids glow up wit’ only half a soul…”
As stated in the post’s description, the “work in progress” is tentatively titled “Dead Beats.” “Still tryna paint all my feelings,” Chance added within the short message.
This past January, the Acid Rap star teamed up with longtime collaborator Vic Mensa to bring the Black Star Line Festival to Ghana, which was described on the official website as “a cultural experience rooted in intercontinental collaboration.” Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Tobe Nwigwe, Jeremih, and more provided support. As previously reported by REVOLT, more than 50,000 fans were in attendance. Check out Chance The Rapper’s latest snippet below.
