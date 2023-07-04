On Monday (July 3), a video appeared on social media that saw a host representing 856 Entertainment asking various women if they would take a meeting with Yung Joc over a $50 Amazon gift card. As seen in the edited clip, the majority of those asked chose the latter.

As reported by Hollywood Unlocked, Joc has since responded to the clip by reminding fans of his position in the game. “Y’all would have no choice ’cause I wouldn’t f**k with not one of them in the first place,” he said before breaking down specific reasons behind his thought process. “[One,] I’m happily married. [Two,] that s**t [is cap. Three,] he never said have sex with me — he just said 30 [minutes] with me, and y’all would get at least $300 worth of food and shots if I did allow y’all in my immediate vicinity. [Four,] I ain’t never had a problem getting no woman. [Five,] I would give y’all a $100 Amazon gift card to stay the f**k over there.”

From a musical standpoint, it’s been 16 years since the Bad Boy South alum liberated his sophomore LP, HUSTLENOMIC$, an 18-song effort with additional features from Gorilla Zoe, The-Dream, Diddy, The Game, Jim Jones, Young Dro, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and more. Since then, he’s released several mixtapes and appeared on songs like Wale’s “911,” Jadakiss’ “By The Bar,” DJ Drama’s “5000 Ones,” Trae Tha Truth‘s “Throwaways,” Flo Rida’s “Don’t Know How to Act,” Gucci Mane’s “You Know What It Is,” The Game’s “Do It Big,” and Bertell’s “She Get It From Her Mama (Remix).”

Outside of his musical career, Joc has been making headlines for his eccentric style. As previously reported by REVOLT, footage from 2019 showed him rocking a 3D hairstyle in tribute to Tupac Shakur.