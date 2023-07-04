Many nationwide are beginning to fear that mass shootings are becoming a norm in America.
There have been over 300 shootings involving at least four or more victims. One of the latest incidents occurred in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ABC6 reported. On Monday night (July 3), authorities began receiving calls about a shooting in the Kingsessing area of the city while other officers were flagged down.
When local police arrived at the scene between 56th Street and Chester Avenue, they discovered several gunshot victims. As law enforcement began helping the wounded inside their patrol vehicles to be transported to a hospital, additional shots were heard. When authorities ran toward the sound, they found a 40-year-old male suspect, the news outlet shared. Officers chased the alleged gunman as he continued to fire and eventually cornered him in an alley.
When apprehended, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said, “This male was wearing a bulletproof vest with multiple magazines. He also had a [police] scanner, an AR-style rifle, and a handgun.” Initially, law enforcement reported the total number of victims as six. However, the number was changed to seven by Tuesday morning (July 4). Hours after the incident, a man returned home in the area and found his 31-year-old son, the seventh victim, deceased in the living room. Police said ballistic evidence discovered in the house led authorities to believe his death was connected to the mass shooting.
The other fatally shot victims included five men aged 20 to 59. Two kids, a 2-year-old and a 13-year-old, were taken to a hospital with injuries and placed in stable condition. Officers arrested a second man who reportedly picked up a gun and fired back at the alleged shooter. The police department is investigating the tragic incident and what caused it to take place.
