Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Rickey Smiley has called out ride-hailing giant Uber for an alleged incident of racial profiling. The aftermath of the comedian’s encounter with a driver has become a viral hot topic among his fans since it was posted online on Friday (June 30). In his post’s caption, the Friday After Next actor wrote, “Look y’all… Anyone else dealt with Uber #discrimination before?”

In the short video, Smiley, who is off-camera, is overheard as he explains, “The Uber driver won’t drive me because I’m Black.” The male driver, who is not Black, did not make contact with Smiley as he stood in the rain and recorded the footage. “So this guy drives this car right here,” said the radio personality as he captured the driver leaving the scene in a minivan. “Just got denied Uber because I’m Black,” he reiterated. It is unclear if any words were exchanged between the two men.

A person standing nearby approached Smiley and stated that he could relate to his plight. “I done got denied a couple times. Trying to go home sometimes, like, when I first started and didn’t get my bike, a couple of dudes… they pick it up, and then they see you,” said the young man, who is also Black. “He didn’t even acknowledge you. He barely rolled down his window. They be doing that,” continued the unidentified witness.

Uber responded to the post. “Hi, Rickey — we have a zero-tolerance policy toward discrimination, and this is not okay. We’re so sorry this happened, and we are investigating this right away,” wrote a representative on Saturday (July 1).

Several people chimed in to share their own alleged incidents with drivers. Others said Smiley’s video was a reminder of racism. “Sadly, America reminded us today that discrimination is okay. I’m sorry this happened,” wrote one person. “To hell with ‘em. Please use your platform to get him banned from the Uber platform,” commented a second individual. And third follower remarked, “Calling them out so they can lose their ability to work with the general public. Racism does not belong in the workforce, gig jobs included.” The morning radio show host has yet to provide a follow-up regarding possible resolutions.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Entertainment
Rickey Smiley

Tyler Perry pledges his support to 93-year-old woman's legal battle to retain her Hilton Head home

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.01.2023

Ice-T recalls how JAY-Z approached him about resurfaced "99 Problems" comments

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  07.01.2023

Kamala Harris keeps it real with Keke Palmer about how she maintains her silk press

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2023

DC Young Fly speaks on support from his brothers and God as he mourns Ms. Jacky Oh

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Meagan Good and Corey Hardrict lead the way for Tyler Perry's 'Divorce in the Black' with Amazon Studios

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.30.2023

Idris Elba reveals previous interest in a possible James Bond role before it became about race

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Jada Pinkett-Smith is inviting fans into her world with the release of her memoir "Worthy"

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

Nikki Mudarris says she outgrew "Love & Hip Hop" and no longer goes by "Miss Nikki Baby"

By Tabie Germain
  /  06.29.2023

Plastic surgeon who reportedly performed Ms. Jacky Oh’s final procedure defends his practice

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2023

Tyler Perry is kicking off his Amazon Studios deal with the upcoming film 'Black, White & Blue'

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.29.2023

John Boyega says Jamie Foxx “finally picked up the phone” at ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Hollywood premiere

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome fourth child via surrogate — a baby boy!

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2023

Pretty Vee owes her incredible success to discipline and never losing faith in God

By Kiara Byrd
  /  06.28.2023

DC Young Fly says “laughter is good for the soul” as he continues comedy tour in wake of Ms. Jacky Oh’s death

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.27.2023

Keyshia Cole opens up about her love life and past relationships after the premiere of her Lifetime biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.27.2023
