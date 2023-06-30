Cristal Johnson claims her 8-year-old son Cam was trying to save up for a trip to Disney World when he started his very own lemonade stand. Unfortunately, someone who got wind of the Alabama entrepreneur’s business and reported him to the state labor department.

Yesterday (June 29), Johnson spoke with “Fox & Friends First” about how she was contacted by the Alabama Department of Labor after attempting to teach her son about the value of hard work. “Needless to say, I was very shocked and saddened by the fact that anyone found wrong in what I was trying to do. I was trying to do a good thing, give back to my community and to find out that someone insinuated that I was trying to labor minors, that was, it was pretty sad,” she said.

During the interview, Johnson recalled that after Cam came up with the lemonade stand idea to raise funds, she suggested a “one-day apprenticeship” for neighborhood kids interested in learning financial literacy. The television program showed a flyer that the family used where they asked for “two kids” for the roles of “smiler” and “greeter.” The message added, “Child must submit their own résumé to me telling me what they want to be when they grow up and why.”

“I was trying to teach them exactly what I’m trying to teach my son, just how to handle money. Customer service skills. Teach the little boys how to shake hands correctly. And just little things like that. That’s all I was trying to accomplish,” Johnson said of the lemonade stand endeavor. She mentioned that her son was sad to know his creativity was reported, but they aren’t letting it get them down. “Because of that person, it had the opposite effect of what they were trying to do. It propelled us even quicker in our endeavor. So I don’t harbor any ill will. I thank them, and I hope they have some remorse [for] themselves for doing what they did,” the Alabama mother concluded.