As previously reported by REVOLT, the United States Supreme Court broke a lot of hearts today (June 30) when it announced it would not go through with President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. The commander-in-chief’s $400 billion plan would have given eligible participants up to $20,000 in relief.
Following the news, Biden tweeted, “Unthinkable. This fight isn’t over. I’ll have more to announce when I address the nation this afternoon.” In a statement from the White House, POTUS expanded on the issue. “My administration’s student debt relief plan would have been the lifeline tens of millions of hardworking Americans needed as they try to recover from a once-in-a-century pandemic. Nearly 90 percent of the relief from our plan would have gone to borrowers making less than $75,000 a year, and none of it would have gone to people making more than $125,000. It would have been life-changing for millions of Americans and their families. And it would have been good for economic growth, both in the short- and long-term,” he declared.
Biden referred to the actions of Republican officials as hypocritical, claiming, “They had no problem with billions in pandemic-related loans to businesses.” As millions across the nation hope that the debt they accumulated while seeking higher education can be eliminated, giving them a fresh start, the president did mention others who have been lucky enough to receive assistance.
Although his plan has had its fair share of hiccups, the statement highlighted how the administration has helped with “historic increases to Pell Grants; forgiving loans for teachers, firefighters, and others in public service; and creating a new debt repayment plan, so no one with an undergraduate loan has to pay more than 5 percent of their discretionary income.” According to CNN, Biden will deliver remarks regarding the Supreme Court’s decision at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Unthinkable.— President Biden (@POTUS) June 30, 2023
This fight isn’t over. I’ll have more to announce when I address the nation this afternoon. https://t.co/wGBuwBySB7
