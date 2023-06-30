Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.30.2023

Christine King Farris, the oldest sister and last living sibling of the late Martin Luther King Jr., has died. She passed away at 95 yesterday (June 29).

According to a press release shared by The King Center, Farris walked in the footsteps of her brother when it came to activism and being a champion for social justice. Born in Atlanta, Georgia in 1927, being “one of the longest-serving, tenured professors at Spelman College, impacting students’ lives for 56 years, from 1958 to 2014” was just one of her many accolades. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Christine King Farris, [class of ‘48], Spelman Professor Emerita and sister of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We will continue to celebrate her impactful legacy on generations of Spelmanites and extend condolences to her family,” Helene Gayle, M.D., MPH, president of the prestigious campus, tweeted following the devastating news.

Reverend Al Sharpton described Farris as “a strong, regal, and wise woman” while sharing a cherished photo of himself, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, and her “taken the night Barack Obama was elected to become president of the United States.” Warnock sent his condolences, adding, in part, “l’m deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Christine King Farris, the longest-serving member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. As the sister of Georgia’s greatest son, Martin Luther King Jr., she fused the lessons of civil rights and education as a Spelman College professor and passed that training borne of experience to students who now serve all over the world. I’m praying for her family.”

Her relatives shared their sentiments as well. “Our family mourns the passing of my aunt, Willie Christine King Farris. As the eldest sibling of my father, Martin Luther King Jr., Aunt Christine embodied what it meant to be a public servant. Like my dad, she spent her life fighting for equality and against racism in America,” Martin Luther King III wrote on Twitter.

See others reflecting on Christine King Farris’ impact below.

