As Toria Townsend of Massillon, Ohio was home having dinner earlier this month, she received a knock at her residence that she’ll never forget. The 30-year-old social worker found herself in a hair-raising situation when she was met by a cop at her front door.
“The craziest thing. You’re not going to believe,” the officer said after greeting a startled Townsend. “So, we got a call. Someone was concerned. Are you like a hairstylist or something?” he asked. The woman informed him that she was not. By now, a second cop car had pulled up and the questions continued with two uniformed men present. “So, there’s like hair hanging out of your car,” the first officer shared. “Oh my, Jesus! Oh, that’s my weave!” Townsend responded.
@his_beautiful_surrender #police #policeofficer #weave #car #trunk ♬ original sound – His_Beautiful_Surrender
After the cop breathed a sigh of relief, they all laughed about the situation. Townsend ran inside to get her car keys and emerged soon after as she led the officers to her vehicle to prove there was no body attached to the hair hanging from her trunk. She repeatedly told them it was just her weave. The incident happened on June 13, but the video has just begun circulating online after the Ohio woman shared doorcam footage on TikTok. Yesterday (June 29), The New York Post said Townsend suspected something was awry when other people in other vehicles kept giving her strange looks during her 45-minute drive home.
Apparently, one driver took a photo of the weave hanging from the car, along with the license plate, and sent it to the police. “People kept mugging me and giving me dirty looks. I’m like, ‘Why did everyone wake up on the wrong side of the bed?’” Townsend said of the mixup. “Honestly, I’m glad that the person called. It shows how much the community cares. Every time you look up, it’s not a good outcome when it comes to a person of color and a police officer. When you finally see that person having jokes and laughing with smiles — that’s amazing. The police officers were extremely nice. They didn’t make assumptions.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Lil Uzi Vert is officially back with 'Pink Tape'
Birdman shares trailer for 'MaStermind' documentary
Wiz Khalifa delivers new visual for "Swole Life"
Asake hits the beach in lyric video for "Sunshine"
Trending
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
A star-studded affair: Watch the 'Karlous Miller & Friends Comedy Special' now
Sketch comedy and stand-up from Karlous Miller and friends, featuring Pretty Vee, CyHi the Prynce, B. Simone, Navaris Greene, Emmanuel Hudson, Phillip Hudson, and Cortez Macklin. Presented by Old Spice.
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!