As Toria Townsend of Massillon, Ohio was home having dinner earlier this month, she received a knock at her residence that she’ll never forget. The 30-year-old social worker found herself in a hair-raising situation when she was met by a cop at her front door.

“The craziest thing. You’re not going to believe,” the officer said after greeting a startled Townsend. “So, we got a call. Someone was concerned. Are you like a hairstylist or something?” he asked. The woman informed him that she was not. By now, a second cop car had pulled up and the questions continued with two uniformed men present. “So, there’s like hair hanging out of your car,” the first officer shared. “Oh my, Jesus! Oh, that’s my weave!” Townsend responded.

After the cop breathed a sigh of relief, they all laughed about the situation. Townsend ran inside to get her car keys and emerged soon after as she led the officers to her vehicle to prove there was no body attached to the hair hanging from her trunk. She repeatedly told them it was just her weave. The incident happened on June 13, but the video has just begun circulating online after the Ohio woman shared doorcam footage on TikTok. Yesterday (June 29), The New York Post said Townsend suspected something was awry when other people in other vehicles kept giving her strange looks during her 45-minute drive home.

Apparently, one driver took a photo of the weave hanging from the car, along with the license plate, and sent it to the police. “People kept mugging me and giving me dirty looks. I’m like, ‘Why did everyone wake up on the wrong side of the bed?’” Townsend said of the mixup. “Honestly, I’m glad that the person called. It shows how much the community cares. Every time you look up, it’s not a good outcome when it comes to a person of color and a police officer. When you finally see that person having jokes and laughing with smiles — that’s amazing. The police officers were extremely nice. They didn’t make assumptions.”