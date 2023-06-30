Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  06.30.2023

On Thursday (June 29), Birdman unveiled a trailer for his forthcoming documentary, Ma$termind, which is expected to make landfall before summer 2023 comes to a close. Much of the clip shows the New Orleans mogul enjoying some downtime on his yacht. Juvenile and Bryan Williams Jr. are among the few cameos seen throughout. At one point, the two-minute video names Birdman “the most influential CEO mogul in the history of the music business with the longest run in the rap game, past, present, and future.”

Originally founded in 1991, Cash Money Records spawned some of the biggest artists in hip hop and R&B, including Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Jacquees, and Tyga. Other heavyweights, including Young Thug, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, Busta Rhymes, Ace Hood, and Curren$y, have connected with the multimillion-dollar imprint at some point during their respective careers.

During a sit-down with REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Birdman explained how inspiration from his hometown helped him to bring Cash Money to the forefront. “New Orleans always had a culture. We was able to move and do what we do throughout New Orleans, Texas, Atlanta, throughout the South. Alabama, all them areas,” he stated. “For us, we was still generating a lot of money and we was putting out a lot of music every month… So, for me and for us, we was just really trying to get out the ghetto. I found the hustle, which was music, and we just stuck with it. Kept it pimping.”

He was also very clear about his position in the game. “To me, with all respect to everybody that ever did this s**t, none of ’em have done more than me,” he declared. “I sold over a billion records, I done sold over 300 billion streams, and I done did over 575 million on iTunes alone.”

