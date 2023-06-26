The BET Awards celebrates the accomplishments of musicians, actors, athletes, and more across diverse entertainment categories. This year, the ceremony looked a little different because of the writer’s strike and no host but if there’s one thing you can count on, it’s head-turning looks from our favorite artists. Guests hit the pink carpet ahead of the ceremony that featured a celebration for the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, tribute to the late Tina Turner by Patti LaBelle, and the Lifetime Achievement Award received by Busta Rhymes. For this week’s “Kickin’ Facts” column, here are my best dressed looks in no particular order from culture’s biggest night.
1. R&B songstress Summer Walker appeared in a sleek, black-beaded, figure-hugging Yousef Al Jasmi gown.
2. Afrobeats star Davido kept it classy in a look by Botter. He accessorized with dark sunglasses and diamond rings.
3. Best New Artist winner Coco Jones dazzled in a pink-sequined LaQuan Smith number.
4. Shameik Moore had an interesting take on traditional suiting with elongated sleeves and pleated shorts completed by Maison Margiela “Tabi” loafers.
5. Model Madisin Rian in an all white look that included billowing white sleeves and a long pencil skirt.
6. Rap rock star Lil Uzi Vert hit the pink carpet in a Louis Vuitton S/S ’24 look by Pharrell that showed on the runway a few days prior. Major flex!
7. “Conceited” rapper Flo Milli was one of the first stars to hit the carpet. She wore an orange, silk, one-shoulder minidress by Ferragamo.
8. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd hit the pink carpet in coordinating black looks. Slim opted for a studded jumpsuit while Swae Lee went with a more embellished look.
9. Doechii took us back to the 2000s with a Y2K-inspired look that included a pink bra top, denim jeans and pink sunglasses.
10. G Herbo hit the pink carpet in an all white look featuring a Chanel cardigan jacket, pants and AF1s.
11. Best Female Hip Hop Artist Latto hit the pink carpet in a sleek back glamorous number with elongated jewelry.
12. DaBaby kept it cool in a cream-colored look that consisted of a sleeveless top and Issey Miyake pants tucked into Bottega Veneta boots with a cream glove and matching head scarf.
13. Lola Brooke hit the carpet in a gold minidress adorned with jewelry links. She completed her look with a gold clutch and platform sandals.
14. “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” nominee King Combs brought the ’90s flavor to the carpet in an all black look by Chrome Hearts.
15. Muni Long wore a black two-piece set by Elisabetta Franchi and supported the writers’ strike on stage.
16. Swizz Beatz hit the pink carpet in an oatmeal colored suit with black underpinnings and a black bucket hat. The veteran producer later presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Busta Rhymes.
17. JT repped for the City Girls in a black Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture gown.
18. T.I. hit the pink carpet in a custom suit by Hideoki Bespoke.
19. “Average Joe” actress Ashley Olivia Fisher hit the carpet in a cut-out blue Jacquemus minidress with a Duckie Confetti clutch and gold heels.
