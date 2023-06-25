Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.25.2023

Drake fans will soon have another album to press play on, and it’s all thanks to him checking off another box on his evolving list of accomplishments. On Friday (June 23), he announced the upcoming release of his first literary work: a poetry book. “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness” is co-written by Drake and Kenza Samir.

As buzz about the collection of lyrics and poems began, so did reports about new music. According to Pitchfork, a QR code found in newspaper ads led people to a website named after the book. The site’s landing page has a message that reads: “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake. Girl, don’t tempt me. For all the dogs.” He didn’t offer any information about a release date or track list, but the book is already up for purchase here.

The weekend is already shaping up to be a big one for the five-time Grammy Award winner. Drake may be adding more trophies to his collection as he leads the pack of nominees for the 2023 BET Awards. The “Rich Flex” rapper has the most nominations, with a total of seven in categories like Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Last year, he released two albums, Her Loss with 21 Savage and Honestly, Nevermind.

Following behind him is GloRilla with six nominations, including a nod for Album of the Year. 21 Savage and Lizzo both snagged five nominations, and rounding out the list of top nominees with four nominations each are Beyoncé, SZA, Ice Spice, Chris Brown, and Burna Boy.

The annual celebration of Black excellence in music, film, and sports takes place tonight (June 25) in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. The awards ceremony boasts a slew of performances as well as a tribute to Tina Turner and special recognition of Busta Rhymes’ career.

View the list of nominees for music’s top categories below:

Viewer’s Choice Award

“Break My Soul” Beyoncé

“Last Last” Burna Boy

“Jimmy Crooks” Drake feat. 21 Savage

“Wait For U” Future feat. Drake & Tems

“First Class” Jack Harlow

“About D**n Time” Lizzo

“Super Freaky Girl” Nicki Minaj

“Kill Bill” SZA

 

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

 

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

 

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

DVSN

Flo

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

WanMor

 

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix)” Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

“Boy’s a Liar Pt .2” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day” Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” King Combs feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2” GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U” Future feat. Drake & Tems

 

Best Female Hip Hip Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

 

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

Flo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

 

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great GloRilla

Breezy Chris Brown

God Did DJ Khaled

Her Loss Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar

RENAISSANCE Beyoncé

SOS SZA

 

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace)” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up” Peezy, Jeezy, & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About D**n Time” Lizzo

“Bad Habit” Steve Lacy

“First Class” Jack Harlow

“Kill Bill” SZA

“Tomorrow 2” GloRilla & Cardi B

 

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me” Maverick Cry Music & Kirk Franklin

“Finished (Live)” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy” Cece Winans

“Kingdom” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt. 2)” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

