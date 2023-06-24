Nick Cannon is putting his knowledge of children to the test as he pursues a graduate degree in child psychology. He disclosed his academic endeavor on “The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman” podcast. Cannon, 42, has his sights set on obtaining a master’s degree in the subject.

“I’m in that conversation every day,” he told Berman. Discussions about children and their development are commonplace for the entertainer, who welcomed five kids to his blended family dynamic in 2022. In total, he has 12 children. Cannon shares twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zillion Heir and Zion Mixolydian and son Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; Legendary Love with Bri Tiesi; Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with Lanisha Cole; and Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. Scott and the network host also shared their son Zen, who passed away at five months old from a brain tumor in Dec. 2021.

The She Ball actor continued, “The presence of a father and how much will they need you, the Freudian aspect of reverting back to your childhood trauma or the lack thereof, and nature vs. nurture — these are conversations I have several times every single day.”

Cannon and his seemingly ever-growing family is a staple topic on social media, oftentimes with people debating his ability to be a present parent. But his conversations about fatherhood have nothing to do with what naysayers have to say. “I’m like, I’m living, whether in therapy on my own or even just wanting to make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally and emotionally. I’m studying the brain and at what point does sensory matter,” explained Cannon.

Elsewhere in the interview, he admitted, “I f**k up all the time! And my f**k-ups usually are because just of, like, malpractice. Just being a dumb man. I didn’t do what I said I was going to do, or I forgot to call, or I was late.” Last month, he revealed that he accidentally mixed up some of his handwritten Mother’s Day cards. On “The Daily Cannon” podcast, Cannon said he tried his best and that if he’d given them all generic cards, the mix-up would not have happened.