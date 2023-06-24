Jussie Smollett is not letting his ongoing legal problems get in the way of his craft. In new photos obtained by TMZ on Friday (June 23), the former child actor was spotted on the set of his new project, a film called The Lost Holiday, in Orange County, California.
Smollett serves as the flick’s director and stars Vivica A. Fox, his former “Empire” co-star. In one of the images online, he is shown with a camera in his hand while speaking with Fox. In another, he is all smiles while standing alongside members of the production crew. He made his directorial debut last year with the film B-Boy Blues.
As most people know, The Mighty Ducks actor has been facing a legal battle since 2019, when he claimed to have been attacked by two MAGA supporters in Chicago. He claimed that a noose was placed around his neck, bleach was poured on him, and he was struck multiple times as the men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him during the alleged hate crime. An investigation into his claims uncovered that he orchestrated the incident and enlisted the help of two acquaintances, brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo.
In early December 2021, a jury found Smollett guilty of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for falsifying police reports. In March 2022, he was sentenced to 30 months of felony probation, to spend 150 days in jail, and to pay more than $120,000 in restitution to the Chicago Police Department and a $25,000 fine. Last year, he served six of his 150-day sentence before being released. His legal team has since filed an appeal to overturn the conviction in an attempt to keep him out of jail. He was granted five extensions before the March 2023 filing.
Fox has been a supporter of the actor since he made headlines over the hate crime hoax. After becoming embroiled in the controversy, Smollett was written out of the final season of “Empire.” “That was tough. He’s family; he’s always gonna be family,” Fox said when she appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in 2019. “I love him to death,” she added. The show’s co-lead Taraji P. Henson has also expressed public support for her TV son.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Family and friends to gather for Ms. Jacky Oh's final homegoing service in California
Last weekend, loved ones paid their respects to Ms. Jacky Oh in a service held in Atlanta.
Watch Coco Jones cover Brandy's classic bop "Full Moon" | 'The Link Up'
“The Link Up” is back! This Black Music Month, join REVOLT and Xfinity as we honor Black culture and Black music with the help of the one and only Coco Jones. In episode one, watch Coco’s full cover performance of Brandy’s classic “Full Moon.”
Coco Jones collabs with rising musicians to celebrate Black Music Month in "The Link Up" season 2
Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'
Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy conversation about her dating life, “Glee” contributing to her battle with anxiety, fame, growing up in Compton, her family dynamics and much more. Watch!