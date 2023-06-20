The Air Jordan 1 Retro “Vibrations of Naija” pays homage to Nigeria and its uniquely vibrant culture. This release follows last year’s Air Jordan 7 SE “Afrobeats” drop and is a part of the Jordan brand’s “Craft” series. The collection is meant to offer sneakers that look like they were handmade. The “Craft” releases focus more on unique and artisanal details, and are part of the many updates the Jordan brand has implemented to keep up with the sneaker era we’re currently in. Let’s get into this week’s official “Kickin’ Facts” review.

Although the Vibrations of Naija 1s are an understated take on Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe, they are packed with details. The upper is made of off-white tumbled leather with hints of tan stitching throughout the sneaker. The pair features a wood grain-infused, black-speckled, pale vanilla Swoosh with the same speckling on the high-cut collar and next to the lace unit. Its Nike Air tongue logo also features the same speckled detailing with tan sneaker laces that mirror the tan insole and cream outer sole. Lastly, the iconic Wings logo is also on the lateral sides in identical tan with its sneaker box in the same color. Peep more photos below to see for yourself.

The recent spike in footwear inspired by Nigerian culture directly correlates with the rise of Afrobeats in popularity. The West African music genre has bred some of the most successful and stylish artists in the last five years. It makes sense that Nike would continue to grow its international presence with regionally influenced pairs and collaborations.

What are your thoughts on the Vibrations of Naija 1s?

The Air Jordan 1 Retro “Vibrations of Naija” was released on May 27 for $180 in men’s sizing and is now available at select retailers including SNKRS.