Photo: Kali9 via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Demands for the principal of The Philadelphia High School for Girls to be terminated are growing louder as more footage of their recent graduation ceremony has been shared online. As previously reported, controversy broke out after the June 9 commencement when senior Hafsah Abdur-Rahman was denied her diploma on stage after she did The Griddy dance.

“If they thought that I shouldn’t do The Griddy across the stage and do the Girls’ High traditions, nobody should have been able to wave or blow kisses or do period signs because I feel like that’s the same thing,” Abdur-Rahman explained to ABC 6 about the humiliating moment. “I feel like that’s unfair,” she added. However, a new video reveals that she was not the only student whose celebratory day was tarnished.

Today (June 18), more footage showed that two more teens were denied the opportunity to accept their diplomas in front of family and friends. Clips circulating on social media showed the second young lady wave at her loved ones as her name was announced. When she approached Principal Lisa M. Mesi, she was denied a certificate. The event photographer, who was standing nearby, also elected not to photograph the graduate. A third video showed a young lady wave her index finger in celebration as she approached Mesi. The footage can be seen here and below.

One person outraged by the footage wrote, “Fire her! She got great joy [from] withholding those kids diplomas! Let her see what it feels like to have her pay withheld.”

A second person commented, “She needs to be demoted. I know her behavior during the semester is nasty!”

And a third person remarked, “You only get to graduate from high school once. I’m so sick of these schools with their rules on how these babies can celebrate. If they aren’t holding up the ceremony, leave them be. She ruined this moment for them, and it’s unacceptable.”

The School District of Philadelphia previously released a statement addressing Mesi’s actions during the ceremony. It said, “During Friday’s Girls’ High graduation, the school administration chose to give a few graduates their diplomas directly after graduation versus on the stage due to the school’s graduation guidelines. The district does not condone the withholding of earned diplomas based on family members cheering for their graduates. We apologize to all the families and graduates who were impacted and are further looking into this matter to avoid it happening in the future.” Mesi has yet to issue her own statement.

