Photo: Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.18.2023

Today (June 18) marks what would have been Takeoff’s 29th birthday. Among the first people to share posts on the bittersweet day were his brother YRN Lingo and his bandmate and uncle, Quavo.

“You 29, bro! You getting old ash, old a** n**ga, mane. You one more year from being 30, grandpa. Miss you, bro, so much. I wish I could talk to you and let you know that I got momma and Heaven, and let you hear the new music I made. D**n, dawg, you was my biggest fan, and you showed it. I love you [for life] and back twin! I’mma see you again,” read a post shared to YRN Lingo’s Instagram Story early Sunday.

Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Quavo also shared several flicks of the talented lyricist in his Instagram Story, along with captions acknowledging his birthday. However, on his timeline, the “Workin Me” artist posted a video of Takeoff mulling over wardrobe options. He captioned the memory, “Happy birthday, YRN Takeoff. [I] can’t wait for days like this again!!! Best believe we goin’ up all week the Rocket way. Geeked [you] 29, n**ga.” In a tweet, he encouraged fans to join in wishing the trendsetting emcee a happy birthday.

Nov. 1 will mark the one-year anniversary of Takeoff’s tragic passing. As previously reported, he was fatally wounded when gunshots rang out at a party he and Quavo were attending in Houston in 2022.

Last month, the suspected gunman, Patrick Xavier Clark, was indicted by a grand jury. The 33-year-old was arrested and charged with murder in December 2022. The following month, he was released on bond. On June 8, Titania Davenport, Takeoff’s mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the owners of 810 Billiards and Bowling, the venue where the party was held, alleging they failed to provide adequate security at the private event.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Migos
Quavo
Rap
RIP
Takeoff
YRN Lingo

