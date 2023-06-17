Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.17.2023

A final celebration of life service for Ms. Jacky Oh will be held today (June 17) in her home state of California. The former “Wild ’N Out” model was a native of the Bay Area, where she was raised by her single father, Keith Smith. Prior to pursuing a career in entertainment, she attended the University of California at Berkeley, where she earned her bachelor’s degree, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Had to make sure we brought you home one last time, J! Miss you so much,” wrote her longtime friend Brittney Elena on Instagram. A flyer for the gathering indicates that a public viewing at East Lawn Memorial Park will take place from 1 to 2 p.m., and then a service will promptly take place at 2 p.m. Attendees have been asked to wear white and pink. Jacky will reportedly be laid to rest in the Golden State.

The same theme was observed last weekend when Jacky’s family and friends gathered in Atlanta for her homegoing service. Her partner of six years, DC Young Fly, delivered a heartfelt eulogy reflecting on how wonderful of a mother she was to their three children. “She was a great mother. I’m talking about a super great mother,” said DC. The 33-year-old model is survived by two daughters and a 10-month-old son. “I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man. God grant me the strength to have three. You knew I was trying to have seven more … But I love you, girl, and I want our kids to understand [that] you had a beautiful soul. And you didn’t leave us; you in heaven. Your spirit is with us. You [are] still here,” he continued.

The budding cosmetics entrepreneur passed away on May 31 after traveling to Miami to undergo a mommy makeover. At this time, her official cause of death has not been revealed. Earlier this week, the plastic surgeon associated with her procedure, Dr. Zach Okhah, broke his silence. In a message shared online, he reiterated that his medical facility is devoted to safely treating its patients. Nowhere in his statement did he address Jacky’s passing.

