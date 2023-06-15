As previously reported by REVOLT, Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 17, 2021. His death shocked the hip hop community and fans alike when it was announced that the “100 Shots” talent was gunned down while visiting a local bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Cookies. He was 36 years old.

Yesterday (June 14), the Memphis Police Department announced a person of interest in Dolph’s death was killed by gunfire. After the body was discovered in a Memphis neighborhood known as Orange Mound, family members identified the victim as Joshua Taylor. Authorities say the location was Spottswood Avenue and Buntyn Street, and the shooting likely happened on Tuesday (June 13) night. The investigation is ongoing, and there are no known suspects at this time, according to ABC 24. Taylor was first linked to Dolph’s case in February 2022.

At 12:56 pm, officers responded to a man-down call at Spottswood near Buntyn. A male was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/RhnCP1Qsvp — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 14, 2023

This isn’t the first time someone accused of disrespecting Dolph has died. In November 2021, 21-year-old Memphis comedian Derrion “Dmuney” Childs was shot and killed at a local gas station. His demise came days after he shared footage of himself making jokes about the “Get Paid” rapper’s passing. “MANEEEE, THEM FOLKS JUST KILLED YOUNG DOLPH. I LOVE MEMPHIS, CUH. WE SO GANGSTA,” Childs captioned one Facebook post. “He was like, ‘I’m not joking about Dolph’s death.’ He said, ‘I’m just saying that Memphis is basically the next Chicago because anybody can get killed in Memphis.’ He was like, ‘It’s crazy how Young Dolph actually went to a cookie place in his own neighborhood and got killed in his own neighborhood.’ He was like that’s what he meant. He wasn’t making a joke about death,” Childs’ sister claimed.

In November 2022, following the death of Migos member Takeoff, Dolph’s longtime partner and mother of his children, Mia Jaye, prayed for unity in the community. “I am mentally, emotionally, and physically drained… I am tired of the same ole s**t… like how many Black men have to die before something different takes place?” she said at the time.