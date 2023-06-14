This week has been a lot to digest in the Anita Baker vs. Babyface saga, and quite frankly, it’s giving Twitter users the blues. On Monday (June 12), the soulful songstress sent out a series of tweets asking the “Nobody Knows It But Me” musician to call off crazy fans.

Their issues dates back to a May 10 tweet Babyface posted in response to not performing as her guest for a scheduled show. “I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at [the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey]. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight,” he wrote. His supporters accused the “Sweet Love” hitmaker of diva-like behavior and apparently harassed her on social media for weeks.

I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for… — Babyface (@babyface) May 11, 2023

On Monday, Baker added fuel to the fire in a post calling the distinguished singer, songwriter and producer her “special guest/support act” and insinuated that she did him a favor by “[exposing] him [to] my arena-size fan base.” Her tweet directed to his fans continued, “It helps him… Bye, to Kenny’s Creepy Crazies.” Although the “I Care About You” hitmaker never publicly entertained the drama, she fired back, “Babyface, call off your boys.” Amidst the chaos were also fans’ accusations of him hating Beyoncé. Yesterday (June 13), the “Caught Up in the Rapture” vocalist announced she was taking him off the tour.

Fans didn’t know how to react. “I’m just gonna stay out of those rich folks’ business and keep listening to both of them,” one user tweeted. “I’ve decided to stay in a child’s place,” another wrote. While some were quick to make jokes, replacing Babyface’s picture on the original flyer with a photoshopped image of rapper Babyface Ray, others offered messages of support. “Keep your head up, Ken. God knows your heart,” a response read. Another shared a video of the show before the abrupt change: “Well, I got to see Babyface while he was still on tour with Anita Baker. It’s Black Music Month; we can’t have the family feuding like this.”

See Anita Baker and Babyface’s statements as well as fan reactions below.

#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings🎁

ABXO🎼 pic.twitter.com/P7OzVdiEPm — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 13, 2023

this pivot gon go crazy 😮‍💨😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/C95WMBW6HF — if 2 ppl talkin, who listenin? (@KanavisLLama) June 13, 2023

I Fought & WON🤣 that Case tOO! 20 YEARS Ago🤣And NOW, i'm More Successful Than EVER🙌🏾

it does'nt Diminish @Babyface, Mngr Conracted, as My Special Guest/Support Act, to HELP Expose, him 2 My Arena Size Fan Base… It HELPs Him… Bye, to Kenny's Creepy Crazies https://t.co/pb6NdpEO0W pic.twitter.com/Jo4Us8zjNg — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

So let me make sure I understandthe drama. So Anita Baker was upset with BF fans, engaged in bizarre online exchanges with them, BF himself never said a word, so she decides to boot him from the tour?! — Cal (@SaySirQ) June 13, 2023

Do you hate Beyoncé?! — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕝𝕖 𝕀𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕝𝕒 & 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕖 (@TreReal) June 13, 2023

I’m just gonna stay out of those rich folks’ business and keep listening to both of them. pic.twitter.com/xwJL2rISQ3 — 🧘🏾‍♀️ (@UnapologeticVal) June 13, 2023

cus we not pickn sides they both amazing — saint laurent. (@nmiiduffy) June 14, 2023

The people that were bullying Anita Baker should be ashamed of themselves, smh. — . (@WHOBEJAZZZ) June 14, 2023

There is A White man, behind these Grown Black Men… harrassing Me & Gaslighting, My Fans. Because he Cant take over, this Tour… sO? He wants to Destroy it.

Kenny's Crazy Narcissist@Babyface call off, your Boys https://t.co/z8M3JH3yUO — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 12, 2023

I need y’all to get along so I can sing Plenty of Room and Whip Appeal in the same room 👏🏾👏🏾 — Dianna Rochelle (@i_am_that_chic) June 13, 2023

WAY TO TAKE THE HIGH ROAD, BABYFACE! I THINK BOTH OF YOU ARE TALENTED SINGERS, AND BRILLIANT IN YOUR OWN RIGHT. I WISH THE BOTH OF YOU GREAT THINGS AND CONTINUED SUCCESS IN YOUR FUTURE ENDEAVORS! RESPECTFULLY, — Anita B (@albrown1266) June 14, 2023

I love both of you @IAMANITABAKER . This damn near killed my mama last night. Things happen that are beyond anyone’s control. It’s how one responds to it. @babyface thank you for showing love, grace, and class in this moment. — BadGirlDroneX (@badgirl_drone) June 13, 2023