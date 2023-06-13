Kash Doll has Twitter raving about her face card after posting a video online.

Earlier today (June 13), the Detroit native shared a TikTok video on Instagram of a ticket left on her car while she got her hair done. However, despite the fine, Kash was in good spirits because she looked good.

“Again, I’m lookin’ good,” the “For Everybody” rapper said in the video. “I just can’t… God is good. Even when you get a ticket, when you look this good, you don’t care. You don’t care about this ticket. You look good. It’s time to be outside. Act bad.” Kash captioned her Instagram post, “Don’t let nothing ruin your day when you get your hair did.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kashdoll

After the post, fans seemingly sprinted to Twitter with comments about Kash’s beauty.

Kash Doll is literally so beautiful 🥺😍😫 her Aura— wow — جميل (@prettysidityyy) June 13, 2023

Kash Doll top 2 and she ain’t #2 — Davis “I Got Bond Money” Fletcher (@GweepSt) June 13, 2023

Kash Doll. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — ☥ Chocolate Highh ☥ (@Chocolatehigh_) June 13, 2023

Kash doll fine asf — estoy loco (@_khayesss) June 13, 2023

Outside of making music and serving looks, Kash has made her presence felt in the TV/film world. She previously mention that she hit up 50 Cent in his DM’s to showcase her ability as an actress. The executive producer of Starz’s “BMF” reportedly saw potential in her acting abilities and gave her a role on the show.

“It’s a full circle moment, man. I came up hearing about BMF when I was younger and just seeing how big their movement was. Being a part of this story on Starz with 50 Cent, man, it just feels amazing. It’s something I can’t explain,” she said in an interview with HipHopDX. “I’m just grateful for that opportunity.”

However, Kash’s TV debut came in 2020 when she appeared in two episodes of Lee Daniels’ hit series “Empire.” In 2015, the “Ice Me Out” performer released her debut mixtape, K.R.E.A.M. She eventually landed her first contract with BMB Records. The talented lyricist has worked with several prominent artists, including Trina, London Jae, and Lyrica Anderson.