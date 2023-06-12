Photo: Shaun Botterill / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.12.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, United States Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie was found dead in her Florida home on May 2. At the time, details were unknown about the track star’s sudden passing. She was just 32 years old.

Today (June 12), TMZ Sports shared that her cause of death has been publicly revealed. Bowie was reportedly around 8 months pregnant and passed away from pregnancy complications while “undergoing labor.” Prior to the tragic discovery, her loved ones contacted local authorities to conduct a welfare check as they’d gone several days without hearing anything from her. Upon entering the athlete’s residence, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office found the Mississippi native unresponsive.

“We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion… a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” the agency that managed Bowie said in a statement confirming her passing. In 2016, the runner competed in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, and her talents earned her three medals. While proudly representing the United States, she took home a silver medal in the 100 meter race, a bronze in the 200 meter race, and a gold as part of the 4×100 relay team. At the IAAF World Championships in 2017, she also won the top honor in the 100 meter race and became widely known as “the world’s fastest woman.”

“Her death was tragic enough, but to learn she died of childbirth complications breaks my heart,” one fan tweeted in response to today’s devastating report. Another shocked individual added, “The news about Tori Bowie is distressing! Black women have significantly higher chances of complications compared to the rest of the population. We saw these complications arise with another sports icon, Serena Williams. Just so sad.”

