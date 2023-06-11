Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

DC Young Fly eulogized his longtime love, Ms. Jacky Oh, with a message filled with faith during her celebration of life service on Saturday (June 10). His words have touched scores of people across social media, who have commended him for his strength and continued trust in God.

In clips that have surfaced online, DC told his and Jacky’s loved ones, “I’m here to tell you, as a firm believer, God makes no mistakes … We’re going to go through it and get through it because my God is going to give us the strength to get through it… But most importantly, that this entire family needs prayer. Pray for us.”

The comedian said that he and Jacky’s three children (daughters Nala and Nova and son Prince’ Nehemiah) are hurting after losing the beloved entertainment personality but that his faith in God is keeping his spirits lifted. “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh.” Leaning into the teachings of the Bible, DC drew parallels between his life and that of Joseph in the book of Genesis. In the biblical text, Joseph endured significant hardships and losses, but through it all, he remained a believer in Christ. As a result, he had the strength to overcome his trials and ultimately experience redemption.

Elsewhere in the moving speech, he acknowledged that Jacky “had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother. I’m talking about a super great mother … Jack, you know I love you, girl, you know, you know,” said DC about the 33-year-old. Echoing a similar sentiment shared in his Instagram tribute to her, he added, “Feel like a dream, feel like a, you know, fairytale, but you know this ain’t no fairytale. And if Joseph didn’t complain, I won’t, either.”

The “Wild ’N Out” comic has been flooded with uplifting messages and condolences since the news of Jacky’s sudden passing was announced. The entrepreneur passed away on May 31 while in Miami. At this time, an official cause of death has not been publicized. “I seen every post. I seen every message, even though I ain’t have the energy to text back. But look, that kept me up, too,” said the House Party actor. The couple had been together for six years after meeting on the set of the long-running improv comedy series.

In closing, DC spoke directly to his partner. “I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man. God grant me the strength to have three. You knew I was trying to have seven more,” he said through laughter before joking. “She gone beat me up for that one. But I love you, girl, and I want our kids to understand [that] you had a beautiful soul. And you didn’t leave us; you in heaven. Your spirit is with us, you [are] still here.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
DC Young Fly
Ms. Jacky Oh
RIP

DC Young Fly surrounded by support as "85 South Show" crew and Michael Blackson show love
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

DC Young Fly says his and Ms. Jacky Oh's kids will be okay after her Atlanta funeral service
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Ms. Jacky Oh's best friends pay tribute to her after regal celebration of life send-off
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.11.2023

Colorado man is killed after possibly being held hostage; wife blames police for their slow response
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

B. Simone prays for strength ahead of Ms. Jacky Oh's celebration of life

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

De La Soul's Pos says he didn't see Trugoy's death coming

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  06.10.2023

Parents of Nashville school shooting victims work with gunman's parents to keep manifesto private
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Judge grants Susan Lorincz $154,000 bond as she faces a manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Susan Lorincz admitted to calling Ajike "AJ" Owens' kids the N-word before fatal shooting
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.09.2023

Suspect in Young Dolph's shooting death case pleads guilty to 3 counts of accessory after the fact of a murder
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Takeoff's mother files a wrongful death suit against the venue where he was shot and killed
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

DC Young Fly announces the celebration of life proceedings for Jacklyn "Ms. Jacky Oh" Smith
By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  06.09.2023

Texas father believes daughter was shot and killed in gas station for being gay
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Daniel Penny claims Jordan Neely "would have killed somebody" if he didn't intervene
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

Twitter users show support for DC Young Fly after touching tribute to Ms. Jacky Oh
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  06.08.2023
View More

