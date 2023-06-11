DC Young Fly eulogized his longtime love, Ms. Jacky Oh, with a message filled with faith during her celebration of life service on Saturday (June 10). His words have touched scores of people across social media, who have commended him for his strength and continued trust in God.

In clips that have surfaced online, DC told his and Jacky’s loved ones, “I’m here to tell you, as a firm believer, God makes no mistakes … We’re going to go through it and get through it because my God is going to give us the strength to get through it… But most importantly, that this entire family needs prayer. Pray for us.”

The comedian said that he and Jacky’s three children (daughters Nala and Nova and son Prince’ Nehemiah) are hurting after losing the beloved entertainment personality but that his faith in God is keeping his spirits lifted. “If I didn’t pray a lot, I wouldn’t be able to deal with it, but I’m sitting here strong, chin up, chest out. I’m straight. My kids, we good, ‘cause like I said, we led by spirit, not by flesh.” Leaning into the teachings of the Bible, DC drew parallels between his life and that of Joseph in the book of Genesis. In the biblical text, Joseph endured significant hardships and losses, but through it all, he remained a believer in Christ. As a result, he had the strength to overcome his trials and ultimately experience redemption.

Elsewhere in the moving speech, he acknowledged that Jacky “had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother. I’m talking about a super great mother … Jack, you know I love you, girl, you know, you know,” said DC about the 33-year-old. Echoing a similar sentiment shared in his Instagram tribute to her, he added, “Feel like a dream, feel like a, you know, fairytale, but you know this ain’t no fairytale. And if Joseph didn’t complain, I won’t, either.”

The “Wild ’N Out” comic has been flooded with uplifting messages and condolences since the news of Jacky’s sudden passing was announced. The entrepreneur passed away on May 31 while in Miami. At this time, an official cause of death has not been publicized. “I seen every post. I seen every message, even though I ain’t have the energy to text back. But look, that kept me up, too,” said the House Party actor. The couple had been together for six years after meeting on the set of the long-running improv comedy series.

In closing, DC spoke directly to his partner. “I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man. God grant me the strength to have three. You knew I was trying to have seven more,” he said through laughter before joking. “She gone beat me up for that one. But I love you, girl, and I want our kids to understand [that] you had a beautiful soul. And you didn’t leave us; you in heaven. Your spirit is with us, you [are] still here.”