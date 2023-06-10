Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.10.2023

B. Simone is leaning heavily on her faith as she, loved ones, and peers prepare to attend Ms. Jacky Oh’s celebration of life today (June 10) in Atlanta.

Details of the gathering for the former “Wild ’N Out” personality were announced on Thursday (June 8) by her longtime love, DC Young Fly. A viewing of the 33-year-old will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, followed by a final farewell service that will begin at 2 p.m. On Friday (June 9) night, B. Simone used her Instagram Story to share that she was still trying to wrap her mind around her friend’s sudden passing.

“I love you so much. This seems unreal,” began the “Know For Sure Pod” co-host. “You were so perfect! I’m so proud of all you accomplished, baby. To one of my very best friends, you were a perfect mom and a great person. I love you. You’re on my mind tonight. [Good night], Jacky.”

Ms. Jacky Oh’s passing was confirmed a day after the tragedy on June 1. The mother of daughters Nala, 6, and Nova, 2, and 10-month-old son Prince Nehemiah suddenly died while on a trip in Miami. An official cause of death has not been publicized. Messages of condolence remember her as an exceptional woman who lived life to the fullest and adored her family. In a previous Instagram post, B. Simone reflected on feeling crushed by the devastating loss.

Today, around 11 a.m., B. Simone again used the social platform to share a public prayer ahead of attending the services. “God, I thank you for another day. I thank you for strength and peace today. I thank you for love and laughter today in the midst of pain. I thank you for family, friends, and celebrating Jacky’s life. God, I know you will heal the brokenhearted, and you are near. Comfort us today, give us strength, and keep us covered. In Jesus’ name, amen,” she wrote.

In his first post since losing Jacky, DC shared that the heartbreaking reality felt like a bad dream. He went on to pay homage to his girlfriend of six years by declaring his eternal love for her. His heartfelt post can be viewed below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Atl..Da Crew RIP RICHIE (@dcyoungfly)

