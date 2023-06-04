Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.04.2023

Last night’s (June 3) headlining performance at the Roots Picnic was one for the books as fans witnessed what could be the last time Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel rock the stage together.

The iconic female emcee ended the long day of festivities in Philadelphia with a set list celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. That in itself was a treat considering it is the only album she has released, and it continues to top lists as a magnum opus among music lovers. But, the eight-time Grammy Award winner raised the bar when she surprised festivalgoers with an impromptu reunion of The Fugees toward the end of her set.

The legendary trio performed six records, including their hits “How Many Mics,” “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly,” and “Fu-Gee-La.” The Roots musician Questlove reflected on the jaw-dropping moment by taking fans on a trip down memory lane. In an Instagram post, he recalled one of The Fugees’ earliest performances as an opening act for his band in 1993. “Now, 30 years later [and] look at us now,” began the Grammy Award and Academy Award winner. “What a journey. @MsLaurnyHill did us a solid by letting us not only letting us celebrate with her the classic #MiseducationOfLaurynHill, but she also made a moment by bringing together her bredren @WyclefJean [and] @PrasMichel in what could possibly be one of the last times we will see this institution together in this setting.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

Hill last took the stage with her brothers in 2021, when they did a pop-up performance to acknowledge the 25th anniversary of their debut album, The Score. Soon after, a 12-city reunion tour was announced, but it was swiftly postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Last July, Jean implored fans not to give up hope that the proposed tour dates would be rescheduled.

However, last month, Michel was convicted for his alleged role in helping Malaysian businessman Jho Low influence the presidential administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

