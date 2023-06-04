DC Young Fly and the loved ones of Ms. Jacky Oh have issued statements following the heartbreaking news of the beloved media personality’s untimely passing.

As previously reported, Jacky, 33, suddenly passed away four days ago while in Miami. It is believed that she was in town to undergo a mommy makeover. An Instagram post teasing the procedure has since been deleted from her Instagram page as well as from plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah’s account, according to People.

The publication obtained a joint statement from the comedian and family expressing gratitude for the outpouring of condolences and heartfelt messages. “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” said the brief statement released on Friday (June 2). An additional statement from her family was shared by NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham was a close friend and forged a bond with Jacky through his girlfriend, Lauren Wood. “It is with saddened hearts [that] we share with you that Jacklyn aka Ms. Jacky Oh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss. We ask that you please give us privacy during this time,” they said. The message was signed by X, the Bat family, and Papa Bat. Included in the “rest easy, angel” post was a photo of Ms. Jacky Oh as an infant being held by a male family member.

DC Young Fly and the entrepreneur met in 2015 on the set of “Wild ’N Out.” At the time, she appeared on the show as a Wild ’N Out girl, and DC was a newcomer to the cast of comics. They have been inseparable ever since and share three children: daughters Nova and Nala and a son named Prince. The doting mother shared moments of their life in vlogs uploaded on YouTube. Her last video was of her taking Nova and Nala to see The Little Mermaid.