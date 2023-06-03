Photo: Lou Rocco / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  06.03.2023

Fans of Raven-Symoné are going to bat for her as a resurfaced clip of her co-hosting “The View” has become a viral sensation. On Friday (June 2), a snippet of a season 18 episode began making the rounds on Twitter.

In it, Raven explains to her co-hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Nicolle Wallace, and Candace Cameron — how she handles interactions with eager fans. “I mean, I don’t have a problem with selfies as long as you ask me first. I actually don’t like signing my name anymore because my hand gets a cramp,” she says before being interrupted by Wallace. “You’re that famous?” asks the MSNBC journalist while bursting into laughter. Raven seemed to grimace as her co-host continued to laugh between saying, “I’m sorry.”

The lack of context as to why that specific portion of the episode has resurfaced does not matter to users who are annoyed by the brief exchange. Those outraged are particularly angered by Wallace’s perceived lack of knowledge of Raven’s résumé. For starters, the actress has been booking commercials and shows, like “The Cosby Show,” since the age of three. She had arguably one of the most popular shows on Disney Channel, “That’s So Raven,” starred in countless successful movies, such as the Dr. Dolittle films alongside Eddie Murphy and Kyla Pratt, and worked with Missy Elliott on her debut single, “That’s What Little Girls Are Made Of,” and all of that was before she reached 21.

So many of the reactions on Twitter have deduced that the veteran journalist was purposely throwing shade at her younger counterpart’s achievements. View some of the tweets below.

Raven appeared as a co-host on the long-running roundtable talk show from June 2015 through October 2016. In 2021, she told ABC News, “I feel like I just got catfished. I thought I was going on a show, like Candace, where it was pop culture and fun and exciting, and I got catfished, and I learned a good lesson.”

“The only reason I really got through a lot of the stuff that I did get through was because of Whoopi and the producers as well,” she further explained in the outlet’s special, “The View: Behind the Table.” “There is something amazing about behind the scenes of ‘The View’ that kind of puts the salve over all the BS that’s going on on-camera that made it tolerable to stay as long as we did.” Like Raven, Cameron shared an equally short stint on the show.

