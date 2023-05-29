Photo: Gallo Images / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.29.2023

Uganda has criminalized homosexual relations for decades, but the country just took it a step further. Today (May 29), President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda signed a new anti-homosexuality bill into law that legalizes the death penalty in certain situations.

A previous version of the legislation criminalized simply identifying as LGBTQ. But after the Ugandan parliament passed that version in April, Museveni sent it back to the legislature for editing, according to ABC News. A distinction had to be made between identifying as LGBTQ and actually engaging in homosexual acts, which upset some lawmakers, who believed he would cave to international pressure and veto the proposal.

While it doesn’t go so far as to criminalize simply being LGBTQ, the law still has strict provisions for those who commit acts of “aggravated homosexuality,” defined as cases of sexual relations involving people who are HIV-positive, as well as with minors and other groups of vulnerable people. Anyone convicted of “attempted aggravated homosexuality” can be imprisoned for up to 14 years, per The Associated Press.

Parliamentary Speaker Anita Among shared her joy in a statement claiming that the president had “answered the cries of our people” by signing the bill into law. “I thank His Excellency, the president, for his steadfast action in the interest of Uganda,” Among shared after it was made official, per ABC. “With a lot of humility, I thank my colleagues, the Members of Parliament, for withstanding all the pressure from bullies and doomsday conspiracy theorists in the interest of our country.”

Meanwhile, members of Uganda‘s LGBTQ community have been on the receiving end of rising discrimination and violence. With the new law, many are worried about how much personal liberty and safety they actually have. “There are no words to describe the feeling of being persecuted by everyone around you, just for being yourself, for being who you are,” a Kampala-based member of the community told ABC. Another added, “The vitriol we receive daily on social media has always been vicious, but nothing like the last few months.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
LGBTQ rights

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mississippi judge bars transgender senior from attending high school graduation dressed as a girl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

North Dakota governor signs bill banning transgender pronouns in public schools, jobs

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

White Indiana councilman comes out as Native American lesbian

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Dwyane Wade explains why he relocated his family from Florida to California

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Vermont school district removes "male," "female" terms to be inclusive

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Uganda will criminalize identifying as LGBTQ in one of the world's most restrictive laws

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

Texas university cancels drag show after comparing it to Blackface

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Mississippi judge bars transgender senior from attending high school graduation dressed as a girl

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.20.2023

Graphic video shows San Francisco security guard fatally shoot alleged Walgreens shoplifter

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.16.2023

Florida teacher under investigation for indoctrination after showing Disney movie with gay character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

North Dakota governor signs bill banning transgender pronouns in public schools, jobs

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.09.2023

White Indiana councilman comes out as Native American lesbian

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.03.2023

Atlanta teen arrested in connection to death of Black trans film star Koko Da Doll

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Dwyane Wade explains why he relocated his family from Florida to California

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.27.2023

Vermont school district removes "male," "female" terms to be inclusive

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.26.2023

Florida Republican Webster Barnaby refers to transgender people as "mutants" during legislative hearing

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.11.2023

Tweets show protest erupting at Tennessee State Capitol following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.30.2023

Arizona governor's rep. resigns after offensive “transphobes” tweet following Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.29.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Uganda will criminalize identifying as LGBTQ in one of the world's most restrictive laws

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

Texas university cancels drag show after comparing it to Blackface

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
International News

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
Interest

12 top female rappers to watch in 2023

Every rapper on our list is paving her own way in hip hop. Did any of your faves make the cut?

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.10.2023
Social Justice

White ex-Mississippi officer fatally shoots Black teen who was dating his daughter

Fifteen-year-old Cornelius McGee Jr. was fleeing the former officer’s home when he was shot in the back.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023
View More