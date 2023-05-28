Photo: Douglas Sacha via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Current and former law enforcement members are continuing to make headlines for their conduct in Mississippi. The latest incident involves a Black teen being fatally shot by a white former officer.

Cornelius McGee Jr. was fatally shot in the back on Monday (May 22) as he fled his girlfriend’s home. Fox 13 said the teen attempted to run from the house when the girl’s father returned home. The ex-officer had previously warned McGee to stay away from his home. The enraged man reportedly disapproved of the teenagers’ interracial relationship.

Jacqueline Rash, McGee’s mother, said her son was not armed and posed no threat when he was gunned down. Speaking with the news outlet, she asked, “Why would you shoot him in his back? With his back turned and him running from you, he’s already out [of] your house. Why shoot him?” The 15-year-old was climbing over a fence when the bullet pierced his flesh. The Clarksdale Police Department confirmed that the man is a former law enforcement member but did not provide additional details about his work.

Widespread outrage over the killing of McGee has been observed today (May 28) as more people learn about the story. One person wrote, “Can’t shoot no one in the back; they’re already running away [and] posed no threat. SMH.” Others expressed frustration with the father for targeting McGee instead of dealing with his daughter.

An individual posed the following rhetorical question: “So you kill a child because your child [is] not listening to you?” A second remarked, “Unless he broke [into] the home with an intent to cause harm, the issue you seek is with your daughter.” Others, however, have their sights set on witnessing the former officer face legal punishment for McGee’s death. “Nah, he must be held accountable. It’s not open season on Black people!” and “Life in prison without the possibility of parole. This made no d**n [sic] sense,” read two more comments.

At this time, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. Thus far, there has been no word on the possibility of charges.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Hate Crimes
RIP
Shootings

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jordan Neely's family prepares to file wrongful death suit against Daniel Penny for fatal chokehold

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Pennsylvania nurse charged with murder after admitting to lethally dosing patients with insulin

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

Ralph Yarl is afraid to return to his neighborhood weeks after being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

George Floyd's sister LaTonya says Derek Chauvin has never apologized for his actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Tina Turner's neighbors leave flowers outside her house, reflect on living near rock legend

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.25.2023

Social media remembers George Floyd on the third anniversary of his passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Mississippi officials release bodycam footage of three ex-officers fatally assaulting a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Tina Turner's legacy receives praise from Beyoncé and Lizzo with a heartfelt post and performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Angela Bassett pens heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Twitter mourns death of rock legend Tina Turner

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Legendary songstress Tina Turner dead at 83

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Brianna Grier's family has filed a $100 million civil suit after her fatal fall from a moving police car

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Social media tributes pour in on anniversary of the Uvalde massacre

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Jordan Neely's family prepares to file wrongful death suit against Daniel Penny for fatal chokehold

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

Pennsylvania nurse charged with murder after admitting to lethally dosing patients with insulin

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

Ralph Yarl is afraid to return to his neighborhood weeks after being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.27.2023

George Floyd's sister LaTonya says Derek Chauvin has never apologized for his actions

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.26.2023

Houston grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting Migos' Takeoff

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023

Tina Turner's neighbors leave flowers outside her house, reflect on living near rock legend

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.25.2023

Social media remembers George Floyd on the third anniversary of his passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.25.2023

Mississippi officials release bodycam footage of three ex-officers fatally assaulting a Black man

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Tina Turner's legacy receives praise from Beyoncé and Lizzo with a heartfelt post and performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.25.2023

Angela Bassett pens heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Twitter mourns death of rock legend Tina Turner

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Legendary songstress Tina Turner dead at 83

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023

Offset is ready to flourish solo as he briefly touches on Takeoff's death in an emotional interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Brianna Grier's family has filed a $100 million civil suit after her fatal fall from a moving police car

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.24.2023

Social media tributes pour in on anniversary of the Uvalde massacre

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.24.2023
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures earlier that day.

By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
New Music

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

Add in some DeLeón Tequila and you have all of the right ingredients for an exuberant summer.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
International News

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
View More