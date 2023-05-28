Current and former law enforcement members are continuing to make headlines for their conduct in Mississippi. The latest incident involves a Black teen being fatally shot by a white former officer.

Cornelius McGee Jr. was fatally shot in the back on Monday (May 22) as he fled his girlfriend’s home. Fox 13 said the teen attempted to run from the house when the girl’s father returned home. The ex-officer had previously warned McGee to stay away from his home. The enraged man reportedly disapproved of the teenagers’ interracial relationship.

Jacqueline Rash, McGee’s mother, said her son was not armed and posed no threat when he was gunned down. Speaking with the news outlet, she asked, “Why would you shoot him in his back? With his back turned and him running from you, he’s already out [of] your house. Why shoot him?” The 15-year-old was climbing over a fence when the bullet pierced his flesh. The Clarksdale Police Department confirmed that the man is a former law enforcement member but did not provide additional details about his work.

Widespread outrage over the killing of McGee has been observed today (May 28) as more people learn about the story. One person wrote, “Can’t shoot no one in the back; they’re already running away [and] posed no threat. SMH.” Others expressed frustration with the father for targeting McGee instead of dealing with his daughter.

An individual posed the following rhetorical question: “So you kill a child because your child [is] not listening to you?” A second remarked, “Unless he broke [into] the home with an intent to cause harm, the issue you seek is with your daughter.” Others, however, have their sights set on witnessing the former officer face legal punishment for McGee’s death. “Nah, he must be held accountable. It’s not open season on Black people!” and “Life in prison without the possibility of parole. This made no d**n [sic] sense,” read two more comments.

At this time, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. Thus far, there has been no word on the possibility of charges.