Photo: SAUL LOEB / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.28.2023

New York City has joined other cities and states in putting a stop to height and weight discrimination. Mayor Eric Adams signed new legislation that will give all New Yorkers access to jobs and resources regardless of their body size.

“No one should ever be discriminated against based on their height and weight. We all deserve the same access to employment, housing, and public accommodations, regardless of our appearance,” said Mayor Adams. The bill, which was signed on May 26, goes into effect on Nov. 22.

“It shouldn’t matter how tall you are or how much you weigh when you’re looking for a job, are out on the town, or trying to rent an apartment. This law will help level the playing field for all New Yorkers, create more inclusive workplaces and living environments, and protect against discrimination,” continued Adams.

An exemption to the law applies to employers who require individuals to meet certain height and weight criteria to perform essential job requirements. “This bill would similarly permit consideration of height or weight by operators or providers of public accommodations,” according to a press release from the mayor’s office. Co-sponsored by Councilmember Shaun Abreu, the legislation serves as a legal statute that body positivity activists first pushed for 50 years ago in NYC.

“While it took way too long to enact something so basic and widely supported, it is only fitting that the most diverse New York City Council in history is the one to enshrine this anti-discrimination principle into law, in the very city where this movement began,” said Abreu. The District 7 representative added, “Size discrimination is a social justice issue and a public health threat. People with different body types are denied access to job opportunities and equal wages — and they have had no legal recourse to contest it. Worse yet, millions are taught to hate their bodies.”

Cities such as San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and states including Michigan, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have passed similar anti-discrimination laws.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Eric Adams
Politics

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Angel Reese and Jill Biden hug at White House following invite debate

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Texas AG calls on GOP House speaker to resign after allegedly being drunk on the job

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Ron DeSantis' team calls NAACP's Florida travel advisory "nothing more than a stunt"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Viral AI Pentagon explosion hoax causes hysteria on social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Republican city council member arrested after passing out with crack in car

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

Twitter drags Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparisons between the N-word and white supremacy

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Colorado Springs elects first Black mayor in conservative city's history

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Democrat Cherelle Parker takes the next step to becoming Philadelphia's first female mayor

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Ron DeSantis defends fundraising for man charged with Jordan Neely's death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for sexual assault and wage theft

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses Jordan Neely's death before grand jury weighs charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Donald Trump plans to appeal sexual abuse ruling: “I don’t even know who this woman is”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Angel Reese and Jill Biden hug at White House following invite debate

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.26.2023

Texas AG calls on GOP House speaker to resign after allegedly being drunk on the job

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

Man with Nazi flag arrested after reportedly crashing truck into White House barriers, making threats

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.23.2023

Ron DeSantis' team calls NAACP's Florida travel advisory "nothing more than a stunt"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.22.2023

Viral AI Pentagon explosion hoax causes hysteria on social media

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.22.2023

Republican city council member arrested after passing out with crack in car

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.19.2023

Twitter drags Marjorie Taylor Greene for comparisons between the N-word and white supremacy

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.18.2023

Colorado Springs elects first Black mayor in conservative city's history

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.18.2023

Rick Ross announces run for mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.17.2023

Democrat Cherelle Parker takes the next step to becoming Philadelphia's first female mayor

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.17.2023

Ron DeSantis defends fundraising for man charged with Jordan Neely's death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.16.2023

Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for sexual assault and wage theft

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.15.2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis bans diversity, equity, and inclusion programs at Florida universities

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.15.2023

NYC Mayor Eric Adams addresses Jordan Neely's death before grand jury weighs charges

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.10.2023

Donald Trump plans to appeal sexual abuse ruling: “I don’t even know who this woman is”

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.10.2023
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Marlon Wayans says he is open to doing 'White Chicks 2'

“If we do ‘White Chicks,’ it gotta be me and Shawn,” he said. “I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a ‘White Chicks 2.’” Read up!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.08.2023
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures earlier that day.

By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
New Music

REVOLT Premiere: Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous turn the heat up in "Act Bad" visual

Add in some DeLeón Tequila and you have all of the right ingredients for an exuberant summer.

By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023
International News

Beyoncé has celebrities coming out to watch her "Renaissance World Tour" stop in Paris

Beyoncé is currently on the European leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.26.2023
View More