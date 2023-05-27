Shannon Sharpe is willing to hand out a hefty payday to get back the designer bags and luxury jewelry stolen from his Los Angeles home earlier this month. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee is the latest celebrity whose home was targeted by thieves, who got away with an estimated $1 million worth of goods.

On Friday (May 26), TMZ reported that Sharpe has offered up $50,000 from his own pockets as an incentive for anyone with information that will lead to an arrest and conviction. The “Undisputed” co-host’s home was breached on May 19 while he was out for dinner with friends. The three-time Super Bowl winner returned to the residence sometime around 9:30 p.m. and noticed something was awry upon entering.

TMZ noted that police did not notice any obvious signs of forced entry and that the investigation is still open. Expensive watches are among the loot that the criminals got away with. The former Broncos star has not addressed the ongoing matter publicly, nor has he allowed it to distract him from keeping up with work.

The Los Angeles area has become a hot spot for perpetrators eyeing the luxury lifestyle of the rich and famous. Last year, Megan Thee Stallion lost nearly half a million dollars worth of jewelry when her home was burglarized by two men. Luckily, she was not home at the time. “Material things can be replaced, but I’m glad everyone is safe,” she wrote on Twitter.

At the top of the year, Drake also found himself on the growing list of incidents. The “Hotline Bling” rapper was not home when an unidentified man found his way into his mansion. Drake’s security reportedly alerted police when they realized the man was in possession of an unspecified item. The suspect was located and arrested hours later.