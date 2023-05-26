Photo: “Act Bad” cover art
By Jon Powell
  /  05.26.2023

During Yung Miami’s inaugural episode of “Caresha Please” in 2022, Diddy confirmed that an “Act Bad” summer was on the way. Today (May 26), REVOLT is excited to premiere the Bad Boy mogul’s single of the same phrase, which is a collaboration alongside City Girls and Fabolous. Produced by Papiyer and Diddy himself, the track is guaranteed to bring any party to full-tilt status thanks to the incredible energy that all parties bring to wax.

“Act bad, act bad, lil’ bad b**ch, all she do is act bad, we don’t catch feelings, all we do is act bad, ‘Diddy, how you fit a billy in a knapsack?’ Voila, DeLeón nights, s**t, ain’t nothin’ chillin but the Dele’ on ice…”

This hot new single is the perfect anthem to have lit moments to — along with endless shots of DeLeón Tequila — this summer as the heated months fast approach. Mr. Love will have you feeling right while your haters feel major FOMO watching you live your best life with “Act Bad” as the soundtrack to the fun times.

For Diddy, “Act Bad” follows equally dope cuts like “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller and “Sex In The Porsche” with Ty Dolla Sign. Those drops have had us excited for his forthcoming album, which is expected to make landfall via his Love Records imprint.

It’s been eight years since Diddy’s last full-length effort, MMM (Money Making Mitch), a critically acclaimed body of work with 16 tracks and a slew of contributions from the likes of Sevyn Streeter, Pusha T, Big Sean, Jadakiss, Travis Scott, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, and more. Prior to that, he teamed up with Dirty Money’s Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper for the groundbreaking album Last Train To Paris. Get lit with Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
City Girls
Fabolous
Music Videos
Rap
Sean "Diddy" Combs

