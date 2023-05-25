Ludacris recently shared that as long as the Fast & Furious film series make billions of dollars, the actors will continue to star in them.

Earlier today (May 25), the Daily Loud shared a clip online of an interview the Atlanta-raised performer did with Showtime’s “All The Smoke.” While conversing with the podcast’s hosts, Ludacris shared a few words about the public’s questions regarding the F&F franchise’s longevity.

“I hear people say all the time, ‘Why do y’all keep doing these movies?'” he said. “That’s the dumbest f**king question in the world. I’mma tell you why ’cause no matter what industry we in… it’s all about a bottom line.”

The 45-year-old actor then opened up about the financial success of the movie series. “It’s all about how much you spend compared to how much you make,” Ludacris noted. “We’re making billions of f**king dollars… I need people to stop asking that question.”

Ludacris responds to people asking why they keep making “Fast & Furious” movies: “We’re making Billions of dollars” pic.twitter.com/CcxDsrFbaB — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 25, 2023

In June 2003, Ludacris joined the F&F family on the franchise’s second installment, 2 Fast 2 Furious, with Tyrese Gibson and the late Paul Walker. Since then, he has continued his run as the tech-wise character Tej Parker.

On May 19, the series’ latest addition, Fast X, premiered in theaters. It became the third film in the main franchise released following Walker’s tragic car accident death in 2013. Thus far, Business Insider reported the F&F collection has grossed over $4 billion worldwide.

The day before Fast X dropped nationwide, Ludacris celebrated a significant milestone in his career. On May 18, friends and family gathered in California to help honor the “Act A Fool” artist cementing his place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “No matter what people say I can’t do, I will continue to shatter those stereotypes,” he said during his acceptance speech. “I’m motivated by legacy and history.”