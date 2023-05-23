Nick Cannon’s “Future Superstar Tour” kicked off on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles and featured some of the best rising music stars in the industry. One of them, 24kGoldn, spoke exclusively with REVOLT about the experience during their LA stop.

Born Golden Landis Von Jones, the San Francisco native took from his real name to create the alias 24kGoldn. At just 22 years old, the young talent has already accomplished a lot. In January 2021, he earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 when his single “Mood” featuring Iann Dior shot to the top of the chart. In total, the catchy tune spent eight weeks on the coveted list.

Although he excelled academically in high school and was accepted into USC, after spending time as a college student while getting the taste of being a creative, 24kGoldn realized it was time to shift his focus to music. In the exclusive chat below, he talked about being on the road with Cannon and a gang of rising artists for the tour, his advice to up-and-coming creatives, seeing success as a teenager and more. Check it out!

What’s it been like to be featured on Nick Cannon’s “Future Superstar Tour”?

It’s very interesting, you know? It’s something different than what I’ve done before, but I’m excited at the opportunity to get to build with Nick, and to also be a resource for these younger artists, and show them what it means to be a superstar. Me and Symba, we’re the vets on this tour, so we got a lot of responsibility to help guide these other younger artists.

What advice are you giving them?

Use condoms. Don’t party too much before the night of the show. Do your vocal warmups. And don’t be a d**k.

How has the energy been so far? It’s the first night in LA, and you’re about to go to 23 more cities.

Twenty-four cities! I forgot we were even doing that many. I think the energy is very exciting. Everybody seems really happy to be here. It’s like before the first day of school. That’s how I’d describe it.

You reached the Billboard charts at a very young age. What did that moment and accomplishment mean to you?

That’s also a really interesting feeling because I had a No. 1 record when I was 19. So it gives you a lot to live up to, but it also is a great experience that opened so many doors for me. And at this point in my life, now I’m just excited to — I feel like I’ve proved myself already, that I can make commercially successful music to the highest level, so now I have more of an opportunity to express my artistry, and figure out what is the message and what is the impact that I want to leave on the world.

The “Future Superstar Tour” is being filmed for BET, so your message will be reaching a new audience when it drops. Are you thinking about that as well?

Yeah, I’m for sure thinking about that. I think that there’s a new audience who might not know who I am as a person. They might know my songs, but they might not know my personality, and I’m just excited to show myself to new people. We’re going to see how it goes.